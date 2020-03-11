Notice of Blasting Schedule...
PUBLIC NOTICE OF BLASTING SCHEDULE
Antelope Minehas scheduled the following blasting program beginning January 01, 2020and ending December 31, 2020. This notice was prepared to serve as a safety warning to the public, as required by Chapter 6, Section 3 of the WDEQ-LQD Rules and Regulations. Public notice is required for explosions which detonate more than the equivalent of 5 pounds of TNT.
Dates: Week days Sunday thru Saturday during January 01 2020 to December 31 2020
Hours: Daylight hours, between sunrise and sunset
Blasting Site: Within the Antelope Mine Permit Area, encompassing the following legal description:
Location Section Township Range
W½ 13 40 North 71 West
ALL 14 40 North 71 West
ALL 15 40 North 71 West
ALL 16 40 North 71 West
ALL 17 40 North 71 West
E½ 18 40 North 71 West
E½ 7 40 North 71 West
ALL 8 40 North 71 West
ALL 9 40 North 71 West
ALL 10 40 North 71 West
ALL 11 40 North 71 West
W½, N½ 12 40 North 71 West
E½, N½ 6 40 North 70 West
ALL 1 40 North 71 West
ALL 2 40 North 71 West
ALL 3 40 North 71 West
ALL 4 40 North 71 West
ALL 5 40 North 71 West
E½, N½ 6 40 North 71 West
E½ 31 41 North 71 West
ALL 32 41 North 71 West
ALL 33 41 North 71 West
ALL 34 41 North 71 West
ALL 35 41 North 71 West
ALL 36 41 North 71 West
ALL 31 41 North 70 West
W½ 32 41 North 70 West
W½ 29 41 North 70 West
ALL 30 41 North 70 West
ALL 25 41 North 71 West
ALL 26 41 North 71 West
ALL 27 41 North 71 West
ALL 28 41 North 71 West
ALL 29 41 North 71 West
E½ 30 41 North 71 West
E½ 19 41 North 71 West
ALL 20 41 North 71 West
ALL 21 41 North 71 West
ALL 22 41 North 71 West
ALL 23 41 North 71 West
NW Quarter SW Quarter 24 41 North 71 West
ALL 14 41 North 71 West
ALL 15 41 North 71 West
ALL 16 41 North 71 West
1/2
E½ 17 41 North 71 West
E½ 8 41 North 71 West
ALL 9 41 North 71 West
ALL 10 41 North 71 West
S½ 11 41 North 71 West
Access Control: Access to blasting areas will be controlled by guards.
Blasting Signals: An interrupted signal with a siren will sound 60 seconds before any blast. After blasting has been completed and the area inspected, an “all-clear” signal consisting of a steady signal with the same siren will be sounded before travel through the area will be allowed.
Deviation from the schedule may occur if emergency blasting is required for public safety or in response to atmospheric conditions such as lightning. A notice of the revised blasting schedule will be issued when the location of blasts or frequency of individual detonations changes significantly.
Antelope Mine
P.O. Box 3001
Gillette, WY 82717-3001
Phone (307) 464-253
Publish: January 1, 2020 3797
