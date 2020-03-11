Notice of Blasting Schedule...

PUBLIC NOTICE OF BLASTING SCHEDULE

Antelope Minehas scheduled the following blasting program beginning January 01, 2020and ending December 31, 2020. This notice was prepared to serve as a safety warning to the public, as required by Chapter 6, Section 3 of the WDEQ-LQD Rules and Regulations. Public notice is required for explosions which detonate more than the equivalent of 5 pounds of TNT.

Dates: Week days Sunday thru Saturday during January 01 2020 to December 31 2020

Hours: Daylight hours, between sunrise and sunset

Blasting Site: Within the Antelope Mine Permit Area, encompassing the following legal description:

Location    Section        Township    Range

W½        13        40 North        71 West

ALL        14        40 North        71 West

ALL        15        40 North        71 West

ALL        16        40 North        71 West

ALL        17        40 North        71 West

E½        18        40 North        71 West

E½        7        40 North        71 West

ALL           8        40 North        71 West

ALL         9        40 North        71 West

ALL         10        40 North        71 West

ALL         11        40 North        71 West

W½, N½        12        40 North        71 West

E½, N½        6        40 North        70 West

ALL        1        40 North        71 West

ALL        2        40 North        71 West

ALL        3        40 North        71 West

ALL        4        40 North        71 West

ALL         5        40 North        71 West

E½, N½        6        40 North        71 West

E½        31        41 North        71 West

ALL        32        41 North        71 West

ALL        33        41 North        71 West

ALL        34        41 North        71 West

ALL        35        41 North        71 West

ALL        36        41 North        71 West

ALL        31        41 North        70 West

W½        32        41 North        70 West

W½        29        41 North        70 West

ALL        30        41 North        70 West

ALL        25        41 North        71 West

ALL        26        41 North        71 West

ALL        27        41 North        71 West

ALL         28        41 North        71 West

ALL        29        41 North        71 West

E½        30        41 North        71 West

E½        19        41 North        71 West

ALL        20        41 North        71 West

ALL        21        41 North        71 West

ALL        22        41 North        71 West

ALL         23        41 North        71 West

NW Quarter SW Quarter     24    41 North        71 West

ALL         14        41 North        71 West

ALL        15        41 North        71 West

ALL        16        41 North        71 West

E½        17        41 North        71 West

E½        8        41 North        71 West

ALL        9        41 North        71 West

ALL        10        41 North        71 West

S½        11        41 North        71 West

Access Control: Access to blasting areas will be controlled by guards.

Blasting Signals: An interrupted signal with a siren will sound 60 seconds before any blast. After blasting has been completed and the area inspected, an “all-clear” signal consisting of a steady signal with the same siren will be sounded before travel through the area will be allowed.

Deviation from the schedule may occur if emergency blasting is required for public safety or in response to atmospheric conditions such as lightning. A notice of the revised blasting schedule will be issued when the location of blasts or frequency of individual detonations changes significantly.

Antelope Mine

P.O. Box 3001

Gillette, WY 82717-3001

Phone (307) 464-253

Publish: January 1, 2020    3797

