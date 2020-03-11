Probate No. 7041...
STATE OF WYOMING ) IN THE DISTRICT COURT)
COUNTY OF CONVERSE ) EIGHTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT PROBATE NO. 7041
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE )
)
OF )
)
ILABELLE S. MORRISON, )
)
Deceased. )
NOTICE OF PROBATE
TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN SAID ESTATE:
You are hereby notified that on the 26thday of November, 2019, the estate of ILABELLE S. MORRISONwas admitted to probate by the above named court. Further, that Beverly Orr was appointed Personal Representative thereof.
TAKE NOTICE THAT any action to set aside the Last Will and Testament of Ilabelle S. Morrison, Decedent, shall be filed with the captioned Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or thereafter be forever barred.
Notice is further given that all persons indebted to the Decedent or to his estate are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned at 159 N. Wolcott, Suite 400, Casper, Wyoming 82601.
Creditors having claims against the Decedent or the Estate are required to filethem in duplicate with the necessary vouchers in the office of the Clerk of the Eighth Judicial District Court, ConverseCounty, Wyoming, on or before three (3) months after the date of the first publication of this notice, and if such claims are not so filed, unless otherwise allowed or paid, they will be forever barred.
DATED this 4thday of December, 2019.
/s/
Scott C. Murray, WSB #7-4896
WILLIAMS,PORTER,DAY &NEVILLE,P.C.
P.O. Box 10700
159 N. Wolcott, Suite 400
Casper, WY 82602
Phone: (307) 265-0700
Fax: (307) 266-2306
Publish: January 1, 8 & 15, 2020 3801
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.