Probate No. 7011...
STATE OF WYOMING ) IN THE DISTRICT COURT
) ss
COUNTY OF CONVERSE ) EIGHTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATES OF ) Probate No. 7011
JUNE MALLERS; )
CHARLES EATON MALLERS, JR.; )
SARAH CURTIS SOMADUROFF; )
JEANETTE SHARAR; )
PATRICIA COYLE, . )
)
Deceased. )
NOTICE
TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN THE HEIRSHIP OF JUNE MALLERS, CHARLES EATON MALLERS, JR., SARAH CURTIS SOMADUROFF, JEANETTE SHARAR and PATRICIA COYLE INCLUDING CREDITORS, HEIRS, AND DEVISEES OF SAID DECEDENT:
Notice is hereby given that the Petition of Converse County Land & Minerals, LLC, a Wyoming Limited Liability· Company has filed a Petition For Determination of Heirship and Interests In Land of said decedents has been filed in the District Court of the Eighth Judicial District in and for Converse, County, Wyolliing, that the date and places deaths of said decedents are included on the original ftled Petition, and that. at the time of their deaths, the description of
the real property interest situate in Converse County, Wyoming of which said decedents died seized of is:
Township 33 North Range 69 West 6th Principal Meridian
Section 02: W2SW
Section 03: E2SE
Section 10: E2NE
Section 11: W2NW
Consisting of 320.00 gross acres, more or less.
That said Petition shall be heard before this Court in the courtroom of the Converse County Courthouse, in the City of Douglas, Converse County, Wyoming, at the hour of 9:00 o’clock a .m. on the 8th day of January, 2020
DATED this 29th day of October, 2019.
BY THE COURT:
/s/ F. Scott Peasley
DISTRICT COURT JUDGE
Publish: Dec. 11, 18, 25, 2019 & Jan. 1, 2020 3767
