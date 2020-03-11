Probate No. 7012...
STATE OF WYOMING ) IN THE DISTRICT COURT
) ss
COUNTY OF CONVERSE ) EIGHTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF ) Probate No. 7012
BEATRICE GILLESPIE )
)
Deceased. )
NOTICE
TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN THE HEIRSHIP OF BEATRICE GILLESPIE INCLUDING CREDITORS, HEIRS, AND DEVISEES OF SAID DECEDENT:
Notice is hereby given that the Petition of Converse County Land & Minerals, LLC, a Wyoming Limited Liability Company has filed a Petition For Determination of Heirship and Interests In Land of said decedents has been filed in the District Court of the Eighth Judicial District in and for Converse, County, Wyoming, that the date and places deaths of said decedents are included on the original filed Petition, and that at the time of their deaths, the description of
the real property interest situate in Converse County, Wyoming of which said decedents died seized of is:
Converse County. Wyoming:
Township 33 North. Range 69 West. 61h P.M.
Section 19: E2NE, SE
Section 20: W2W2
Section 29: W2W2, W2E2, NENE, NESW
Section 33: SW
Townshlp 32 North. Range 69 West. 6th P.M.
Section 04: Lot 2, Lot 3, SWNE, NWSE
Section 06: SWNE, N2SE
That said Petition shall be heard before this Court in the courtroom of the Converse County Courthouse, in the City of Douglas, Converse County, Wyoming at the hour of 9:00 o’clock a.m. on the 8th day of January,
DATED this 29th day of October, 2019.
BY THE COURT:
/s/ F. Scott Peasley
DISTRICT COURT JUDGE
Publish: Dec. 11, 18, 25, 2019 & Jan. 1, 2020 3769
