Notice of Intent to Divide...
Appendiz K
Major Land Division
Notice of Intent to Divide
Land in Converse County, Wyoming
Pursuant to the provisions of the Wyoming Real Estate Subdivision Act, Statutes 18-5-301 throught 18-5-318 Session Laws of 1975 as mended, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Anadarko E&P Onshore, LLC intend to apply for a Major Land Division Permit from the Converse County Board of County Commissioners to divide lands in Converse County, Wyoming to be called APC Major Land Division.
These lands are comprised of +/-96.05 acres located in Section 19 Township 31 North, Range 69 West. The property is being divided for the purpose of Selling a portion of the property.
Publish: October 2 & 9, 2019 3610
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.