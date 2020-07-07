Public Notice...

PUBLIC NOTICE

The Wyoming Public Service Commission (Commission) has authorized Black Hills Wyoming Gas, LLC d/b/a Black Hills Energy (BHWG or the Company) to implement an increase of $0.0017 per therm in the Company’s Revenue Adjustment Mechanism (RAM) rate applicable for all customers. The new rate is effective June 1, 2020, through November 30, 2020. The Commission’s approval of BHWG’s rate change is subject to notice, protest, intervention, refund, change, further investigation, opportunity for hearing and further order of the Commission.

The RAM rate applies to approximately 130,000 customers, including Choice Gas customers. The proposed RAM rate would provide for an average monthly increase of approximately $0.05 (0.2%) for residential customers who use a monthly average of 30 therms during the rate-effective period of June 1, 2020, through November 30, 2020.

The Commission approved rate changes in four separate dockets, effective June 1, 2020 (Docket Nos. 30026-21-GA-20, 30026-24-GA-20, 30026-25-GM-20 and 30026-26-GP-20). The cumulative net effect of the rate changes in these dockets provides for an average monthly decrease of approximately $0.42 (-1.3%) for residential customers who use a monthly average of 25 therms during June, July and August 2020.

BHE’s Application is on file at the Commission’s offices in Cheyenne. The Application is available for inspection by any interested person during regular business hours or online at: http://psc.wyo.gov.

More from this section Converse County Business Closures and Updates

Anyone desiring to file a public comment, statement, intervention petition, protest or request for a public hearing in this matter must so file with the Commission in writing on or before July 15, 2020. Any intervention request filed with the Commission shall set forth the grounds of the proposed intervention or request for hearing as well as the position and the interest of the petitioner in this proceeding.

If you wish to intervene in this matter or request a public hearing that you will attend, or want to make a statement, a protest, or a public comment, and you require reasonable accommodation for a disability, please contact the Commission at (307) 777-7427, or write to the Commission at 2515 Warren Avenue, Suite 300, Cheyenne, Wyoming 82002, to make arrangements. Communications impaired persons may also contact the Commission by accessing Wyoming Relay at 711. Please mention Docket No. 30026-25-GM-20 (Record No. 15506) in your communications.

Dated: June 16, 2020.

Publish: June 24 & July 1, 2020 4174