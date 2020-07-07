Civil Action No. 18191...
IN THE DISTRICT COURT, EIGHTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
STATE OF WYOMING, COUNTY OF CONVERSE
KEVIN REINHART Civil Action No. 18191
Plaintiff,
vs.
ROSS D. REEVES AND WILLIAM P.
DIXON and all of their heirs, assigns,
successors, and personal representatives of
any of the defendants, who may be deceased,
and all bond holders and lien holders
Defendants.
NOTICE OF PUBLICATION
TO EACH OF THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANTS AND CLAIMANTS:
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that a Verified Complaint to Quiet Title, Docket No. 18191, has been filed in the District Court for the Eighth Judicial District, Converse County, Wyoming. The Complaint is seeking to quiet title in real property located in Glenrock, Converse County, Wyoming, known as Tract 10, Sunup Ridge, Town of Glenrock, Converse County, Wyoming, having an address of 571 E. Birch St., Glenrock, Wyoming, in favor of the Plaintiff.
YOU ARE FURTHER NOTIFIED that unless you file an Answer or Response or otherwise plead as provided by the laws of the State of Wyoming to the Verified Complaint filed herein within thirty (30) days following the last date of publication of this Notice, a default will be entered, judgment will be taken against you terminating any interest you may have, and an Order Quieting Title in favor of Plaintiff will be granted.
Dated this 11th day of June, 2020.
/s/Michael R. Armstrong
Michael R. Armstrong, No. 7-5738
Attorney for Plaintiff
Publish: June 17, 24, July 1 & 8, 2020 4147
