Public Notice...
PUBLIC NOTICE
Black Hills Bentonite, a Limited Liability Company located at 55 South Salt Creek Highway, Casper, Wyoming has filed a mining permit amendment application with the Land Quality Division of the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality for the mining of leonardite in Converse County, Wyoming. The amendment area is located in Sections 3 and 10. T 36N, R.75W., approximately 17 miles north of Glenrock, Wyoming. The amendment application may be viewed at the Cheyenne Office of the Land Quality Division. The application will be re-advertised for public comment prior to approval by the Department of Environmental Quality.
Publish: April 15 & 22, 2020 4002
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.