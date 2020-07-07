Probate No. 7111...
IN THE DISTRICT COURT, EIGHTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT,
CONVERSE COUNTY, WYOMING
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF ) Probate No. 7111
)
LYDIA M. FELTON, deceased. )
NOTICE OF HEARING
TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN SAID ESTATES:
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that a Petition for Determination of Descent of Real Property was filed pursuant to Wyoming Statute § 2-9-201, et seq. by Bull Run Acquisitions II, LLC. The Petition has been set for a non-appearance hearing at 8:00 a.m. on July 10, 2020, in the District Courtroom of the Converse County Courthouse, Douglas, Wyoming. In the event any party appears at said hearing objecting to the Petition, the matter shall be continued and set for a ½-day hearing at a time to be determined by the Court. The Petition requests that a decree determining the descent of real property be entered in this State and that each of decedent’s assets in this State be administered according to those proceedings. The Petition requests that the Court determine that Lydia M. Felton died intestate in Yuma County, Arizona on June 15, 1997, and establish title to real property owned by the decedent located in Township 38 North, Range 69 West, Section 6: Lots 6, 7, E½SW¼, Section 7: Lots 3, 4, E½SW¼, SE¼, Township 38 North, Range 70 West, Section 1: SE¼, and Township 39 North, Range 69 West, Section 31: Lots 1, 2, 3, 4, E½W½.
DATED this 12th day of June, 2020.
/s/ Nicholas T. Haderlie
Nicholas T. Haderlie
Attorney for Petitioner:
Nicholas T. Haderlie, #7-4854
Nicholas Haderlie, LLC
P.O. Box 1270
Saratoga, WY 82331
(307) 215-9663
Publish: June 17, 24, July 1 & 8, 2020 4158
