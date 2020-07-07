Notice of Application...
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR A DECREE OF SUMMARY
DISTRIBUTION OF PROPERTY
In the Matter of the Estate of Elnor Woodley, Deceased: Joan K. Cockburn hereby gives notice pursuant to Wyo. Stat. Ann. § 2-1-205 that on June 8, 2020, she filed an Application for a Decree of Summary Distribution of Property in the District Court, Eighth Judicial District, Converse County, Wyoming, Probate No. 7109, seeking a decree establishing right and title to all personal or real property in Wyoming owned by Elnor Woodley, deceased, including mineral interests and after-acquired title, if any. The value of the property interest at issue in the Application is less than $200,000. Any objections to said application must be filed in the above court within 30 days of the first date of publication. If no objections are filed within 30 days of the first date of publication, the Court will enter a decree establishing the right and title to said property without further notice. Dated June 10, 2020. /s/ Joan K. Cockburn. Attorney for Applicant: Dustin J. Richards, Pence and MacMillan LLC, P.O. Box 1285, Laramie, Wyoming 82073.
Publish: June 17, 2020 and June 24, 2020. 4161
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.