CCSD#1-Public Notice...

Weather Alert

...CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS WEDNESDAY FOR PARTS OF SOUTHEAST WYOMING... ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 301 AND 302... * AFFECTED AREA...FIRE WEATHER ZONES 301 AND 302. * WIND...SOUTHWEST 15 TO 20 MPH WITH GUSTS 25 TO 35 MPH. * MINIMUM HUMIDITY...8 TO 13 PERCENT. * HAINES INDEX...5 TO 6. * IMPACTS...ANY FIRES THAT DEVELOP WILL LIKELY SPREAD RAPIDLY. OUTDOOR BURNING IS NOT RECOMMENDED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A RED FLAG WARNING MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EITHER OCCURRING NOW....OR WILL SHORTLY. A COMBINATION OF STRONG WINDS...LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY...AND WARM TEMPERATURES CAN CONTRIBUTE TO EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR. &&