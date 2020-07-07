CCSD#1-Public Notice...
Converse County School District #1
Public Notice
The Converse County School District #1 Board of Education will hold a special meeting to hold a Budget Study Session on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at the Central Administration Office at 6:00 p.m.
Jay Butler, Clerk
Converse County School District #1
Publish: June 17, 2020 4145
