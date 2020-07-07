City of Douglas
Meeting Minutes...
DRAFT: City Council Meeting Minutes, June 8, 2020. The regular meeting of the Douglas City Council was held on Monday, June 8, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers of the City Hall at 101 N. 4th Street, Douglas, Wyoming. CALL TO ORDER/PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE/ROLL CALL: Mayor Kemper called the meeting to order and led the assembly in the Pledge of Allegiance. Roll Call was taken with the following City Council members present: Mayor René Kemper, Councilperson Monty Gilbreath, Councilperson Kim Pexton, and Councilperson Karl Hertz; Councilperson John Bartling was excused. Also Present: City Administrator, Jonathan Teichert; City Attorney, Heather Duncan-Malone; City Clerk, Chaz Schumacher; IT Director, Gary Schwarz; and present via call-in: Cindy Stimson, Douglas Budget.Disclosures by City Councilmembers: Mayor Kemper asked for disclosures of conflicts of interest for Council Members; there were none. Consent Agenda: Item 2a. Corrections, Additions, and Approval of Agenda – June 8, 2020; Item 2b. Minutes, City Council Work Session – May 28, 2020; Item 2c. Minutes, Regular City Council Meeting – May 26, 2020; Item 2d. Minutes, City Council Work Session – June 4, 2020; Item 2e. Warrant Register – May 2020. Councilperson Gilbreath moved, seconded by Councilperson Pexton, to approve the Consent Agenda as presented. Motion carried, 4-0. Public Comments: Cindy Stimson, Douglas Budget – Ms. Stimson commented that it was difficult to hear across the phone line and asked if speakers could be louder. Staff moved equipment to improve sound. Public Hearings/Presentations to Council: Item 4a. Public Hearing: FY2020 Municipal Budget Amendments. Mayor Kemper opened the public hearing at approximately 5:32 p.m.; Administrator Teichert provided an overview of the budget amendments as listed in the staff report; brief discussion followed; public hearing closed at approximately 5:34 p.m. Councilmember Hertz moved, seconded by Councilperson Pexton, to approve the budget amendments as presented. Motion carried, 4-0. Item 4b. Show Cause Hearing: Sales Tax Delinquency, Headstrong, LLC DBA Headstrong Brewery. Mayor Kemper opened the show cause hearing at approximately 5:35 p.m. Clerk Schumacher provided an overview of the events leading up to tonight’s meeting, the City was notified on April 13, 2020 regarding Headstrong LLC’s sales tax delinquency status; Headstrong was notified that the City would be holding a show cause hearing at its May 11, 2020 council meeting, however, after discussion amongst staff and Administrator Teichert it was decided to postpone the hearing due to the COVID-19 impacts being felt in the business community; historically the Council has suspended licenses until the sales tax delinquency has been paid and staff would recommend a similar approach in this circumstance as well. John Hunt, representing Headstrong LLC, provided the Council with an overview of the events leading up to the delinquency status. Hunt stated it wasn’t a massive amount of money but with the COVID-19 pandemic closing down most business and income from annual events, there is no money coming in to pay the taxes, if he’s shut down he won’t have any chance at paying the arrears. Councilperson Gilbreath asked Hunt how much time he would need, Hunt responded saying he wouldn’t be able to give an honest estimate, he hasn’t seen any money come in because all the events and parties were cancelled. His insurance won’t cover the lost revenue because viruses are excluded from covered losses. The Council expressed their understanding of Mr. Hunt’s situation, they encouraged him to reach out and apply for any grants that may be available. Mr. Hunt stated he did apply for the federal grant money but only received $3,600 and that didn’t go very far in helping. Councilperson Pexton encouraged Mr. Hunt to apply for the Wyoming small business grant that just came out, he can reach out to the Wyoming Business Council for some more information. Mr. Hunt stated he had applied for many grants and will continue to. Hunt stated that while he would like to say he could pay the arrears in the next few weeks, he just doesn’t know for sure. Council expressed their appreciation for his honesty. City Attorney Duncan-Malone stated there is the option to reach out the Wyoming Liquor Division and arrange for a payment plan. Councilperson Hertz stated he would be okay with granting Mr. Hunt until the 2nd Council meeting in August to explore options available to him and to provide more time for him to catch up. The public hearing closed at approximately 5:48 p.m. Councilmember Hertz moved, seconded by Councilperson Pexton, to extend the Council’s decision regarding Headstrong LLC’s sales tax delinquency status until their second meeting in August, that being August 24, 2020, allowing Headstrong LLC to operate as usual until that time and provided that Headstrong LLC contacts the Wyoming Liquor Division about setting up a payment plan for the delinquency, or has brought their account current. Motion carried, 4-0. Council Action Items: Item 5a. Ordinance No. 1004: An Ordinance to Amend Chapter 5.16 of the Municipal Code of the City of Douglas Concerning the Regulation and Issuance of Alcoholic Liquor or Malt Beverages. Councilperson Pexton moved, seconded by Councilperson Gilbreath to approve Ordinance No. 1004, An Ordinance to Amend Chapter 5.16 of the Municipal Code of the City of Douglas Concerning the Regulation and Issuance of Alcoholic Liquor or Malt Beverages, on its First Reading. Motion carried, 4-0. Item 5b. Resolution No. 2035, A Resolution Adopting a Revised Fee Schedule as it Relates to Douglas Municipal Code 5.16.170(A) Regarding One-Day Permit Fees. Councilperson Hertz moved, seconded by Councilperson Gilbreath to approve Resolution No. 2035, a Resolution Adopting a Revised Fee Schedule as it Relates to Douglas Municipal Code 5.16.170(A) Regarding One-Day Permit Fees. Motion carried 4-0. Council Information: Non-Action Items: Item 6a. Department Reports: Administrative Services Department/City Treasurer, City Clerk, Community Development Department, Police Department, Public Works Department, City Administrator; Item 6b. Converse County Tourism Board – Draft May Minutes. Executive Session: None. Adjourn: Councilmember Pexton moved, seconded by Councilperson Hertz to adjourn the Regular City Council meeting. Motion carried 4-0. Meeting adjourned at approximately 5:52 p.m.
ATTEST:
/s/Chaz Schumacher, City Clerk /s/René Kemper, Mayor
Publish: June 17, 2020 4160
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.