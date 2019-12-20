City of Douglas
Meeting Minutes...
City Council Meeting Minutes
December 9, 2019
The regular meeting of the Douglas City Council was held on Monday, December 9, 2019, at 5:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers of City Hall at 101 N. 4th Street, Douglas, Wyoming. CALL TO ORDER/PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE/ROLL CALL: Mayor Kemper called the meeting to order and led the assembly in the Pledge of Allegiance. Upon roll call the following were present: Mayor: René Kemper; Council Members: John Bartling; Monty Gilbreath; Kim Pexton; Karl E. Hertz; Others Present: City Administrator, Jonathan Teichert; City Clerk, Karen Rimmer; City Treasurer, Mary Nicol; Police Chief, Ron Casalenda; Public Works Director, John Harbarger; IT Director, Gary Schwarz. Disclosures by City Councilmembers: Mayor Kemper asked for disclosures of any conflicts of interest for Council members; there were none. Consent Agenda: Councilmember Gilbreath moved to approve the Consent Agenda as presented: Item 2.I. Corrections, Additions, and Approval of Agenda for December 9, 2019; Item 2.II. Consideration of Resolutions and Ordinance by Title Only; Item 2.III. Minutes, Regular City Council Meeting, November 25, 2019. Councilmember Pexton seconded; no discussion and motion approved 5-0. Public Comments: None. Council Items: None. Department Reports: Item 4.I. Douglas Fire Department: Fire Chief Rick Andrews shared rough draft drawings of 212 N. 2nd Street with Council depicting proposed updates and discussed other desired improvements and ideas on the use of the space. He also updated Council on long-term plans for the Fire Hall. He provided statistical data on 2019 Fire Department call volume compared to 2018, which has increased. Item 4.II. Administrative Services Department/City Treasurer: Mary Nicol reported on upcoming Aid to Others audits; program updates within her department; and calendar end items. Item 4.III. City Clerk: Karen Rimmer provided an update for Council on liquor license renewals; various board updates pertaining to positon vacancies; and ongoing and upcoming projects. She provided statistical data on different types of permits including liquor; special events; fireworks, park reservations; and others. Item 4.IV. Community Development Department: Jonathan Tiechert provided statistical data on various end-of-year items including building, contractor, and Conditional Use permits; valuations of different development types; city and county subdivisions; and other data. 4.V. Police Department: Chief Casalenda reported that the street light at N. 4th Street and Center Street will now have the green arrow on longer throughout the day during the week. He updated Council on the disposition of the three Police vehicles being replaced as well as on staffing numbers and potential Police Officer candidates. He also provided statistical data to Council on DUIs, crashes, arrests, and VIN inspections, all of which have increased in 2019. 4.VI. Public Works Department: John Harbarger updated Council on the stages of completion for several projects including the dog park; Bartling Park bathroom and lighting project; Little Boxelder Spring Transmission line project; Pearson Road storm sewer; and others. Council discussed and asked questions about the lights at Bartling Park, including the reasons behind the decision to remove these lights; Director Harbarger explained the situation, including safety concerns with the existing lights. Item 4.VII. City Administrator: Jonathan Teichert updated Council on the Economic Development Administration (EDA) grant for a one and one-quarter inch, seven-way fiber micro duct; they have conditionally approved the City’s application with three questions. He also reported on the publishing of Notices of Expressions of Interest for the Meadow Acres development and/or equity partnership; interviews will occur the beginning of January. Council Information: Item 5.I. Minutes, Converse County Tourism Board Meeting, November 21, 2019: No discussion and no action taken. Executive Session: Councilmember Bartling moved to recess into Executive Session for the purpose of considering the appointment, employment, right to practice, dismissal, complaints or charges against a public officer, professional person or employee, in accordance with W.S. §16-4-405(a)(ii); seconded by Councilmember Pexton; no discussion and motion approved 5-0. Regular Council meeting recessed at 6:09 p.m and reconvened at 8:06 p.m. Adjourn: Councilmember Hertz moved to adjourn the regular Council meeting; Councilmember Bartling seconded; no discussion and motion approved 5-0. Regular meeting adjourned at 8:07 p.m.
