Probate No. 7047...
STATE OF WYOMING ) IN THE DISTRICT COURT
) ss:
COUNTY OF CONVERSE ) EIGHTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
) Probate No. 7047
)
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE )
)
OF ROBERT A. PARRISH )
)
Deceased. )
NOTICE OF PROBATE
TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN SAID ESTATE:
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that on December 11, 2019, Andrea N. Harrington, as attorney for Petitioner, Carol Simpson, filed a Verified Petition for Ancillary Administration in the Eighth Judicial District Court of Converse County, Wyoming. The Verified Petition for Ancillary Administration requests an Order admitting certified copies of the proceedings from Court of Common Pleas, Probate Division, Athens County, Ohio, Probate Docket No. 20181139 be considered and treated as original proceedings in this Court, and that the decedent’s assets in this State be administered according to those proceedings pursuant to Wyoming Statute § 2-11-201.
Any objections regarding the issuing of such an Order should be filed in the office of the Clerk of District Court, on or before the hearing on this matter, and if such objections are not so filed, unless otherwise allowed, they will be forever barred.
DATED this 12 day of December 2019.
Andrea N. Harrington
_______________________
Andrea N. Harrington
Attorney for Petitioner
Throne Law Office, P.C.
508 W. 27th Street
Cheyenne, WY 82001
(307) 637-2822
Publish: Dec. 18, 25, 2019 & Jan. 1, 2020 3785
