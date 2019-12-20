Advertisement for Proposals...
ADVERTISEMENT FOR PROPOSALS
SALE OF BULK FUEL FOR CITY OF DOUGLAS VEHICLES & EQUIPMENT
Sealed proposals for Sale of Bulk Fuel for City Vehicles and Equipment will be received at Douglas City Hall, 101 N. 4th Street, until 2:00 PM MST on January 2, 2020 and then will be publicly opened and read aloud. Any proposals received after the specified date and time will not be accepted or considered. Approved documents may be obtained at Public Works, 420 W. Grant Street, or on the City of Douglas website at www.cityofdouglas.org under the “Bid Postings” tab. Each proposal must be submitted on the provided forms. Proposals may be subject to the Wyoming Preference Act. Mail submitted proposals to the City Clerk, City of Douglas, P.O. Box 1030, Douglas, WY 82633, or deliver to the City Clerk at 101 N. 4th Street, Douglas, WY. To perform public work, the successful applicant, prior to contract award, shall hold or obtain such licenses as required by State Statutes and federal and local laws and regulations. The City of Douglas reserves the right to reject any and all proposals, to waive as an informality any irregularities contained in a proposal, and to accept the proposal that serves the best interests of the City.
/s/ Karen Rimmer, City Clerk;
Publish: December 18 & 25, 2019 3784
