Docket No. 7119...
IN THE DISTRICT COURT, EIGHTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
COUNTY OF CONVERSE, STATE OF WYOMING
In Probate
Docket No. 7119
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF )
)
SHIRLEY ANN NELSON, )
Deceased. )
NOTICE OF FILING OF PETITION
FOR ADMISSION OF FOREIGN PROBATE PROCEEDINGS
To Whom It May Concern:
You are hereby notified that a Petition has been filed with this Court wherein the Petitioners seek and intend to have certain probate proceedings conducted in the King County Superior Court in Washington in the Estate of Shirley Ann Nelson, Deceased, who became deceased on or about the 2nd day of December, 2019, admitted in this Court as a probate of said estate by this Court.
You are further notified that said Petition has been set for hearing before this Court at 8:00 o’clock a.m. on the 29th day of July, 2020, at the District Court Courtroom of the Converse County Courthouse, Douglas, Wyoming, and unless objection is made to this Court on or before said time and date, this Court will enter an Order admitting certified copies of said proceedings to record in this Court, pursuant to W.S. 2-11-201.
s/Patrick W. Korell
District Court Judge
Publish: July 8, 15 & 22 2020 4193
