Proclamation of an Election...

PROCLAMATION OF AN ELECTION FOR TWO

BOARD OF DIRECTORS, SUNDANCE MEADOWS WATER DISTRICT, CONVERSE COUNTY, WYOMING AND FOR SAID ELECTION TO BE HELD ON

NOVEMBER 3, 2020

The election will be held by mail ballot; however, anyone desiring to vote in person may do so at the Converse County Clerk’s Office between the hours of 11:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Anyone entitled to vote (landowners and residents within the district) shall receive in the mail a ballot, which includes a return envelope. The ballot must be returned by 4:00 p.m. on November 3, 2020 to the Converse County Clerk’s Office, for the ballot to be counted.

DIRECTORS TO BE ELECTED:

Qualified voters will vote upon the selection of two (2) individuals to serve as directors for a term ending 2024 (4 year term). Any qualified resident within the district may file for nomination to this office by completing and filing a nomination form, between the dates of August 5-24, 2020. The forms are available in the office of the Converse County Clerk.

/s/ Karen Rimmer, Converse County Clerk.

