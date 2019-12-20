Public Notice...
PUBLIC NOTICE
The Wyoming Public Service Commission (Commission) approved the Application of Black Hills Gas Distribution, LLC d/b/a Black Hills Energy (BHWG or the Company) to pass on to its Pass-On Rate [Regulated Rate] Option customers in the Torrington Division a net reduction of $0.0610 per therm, effective on and after December 1, 2019. The Commission’s approval is subject to notice, protest, intervention, refund, change, further investigation, opportunity for hearing and further order of the Commission.
The average BHWG Small General Service Pass-On Rate [Regulated Rate] Option residential customer using a monthly average of 130 therms may expect a monthly gas bill decrease of approximately $7.91 or 9.5%, before taxes, during the rate-effective period of December 2019 through February 2020. Actual bills will vary with usage.
The proposed retail rate decrease results in a projected dollar-for-dollar decrease of approximately $58,787.00 in the Company’s December 2019 through February 2020 total revenues, using projected sales volumes. The decrease does not change the Company’s authorized rate of return.
Commission Rule Chapter 3, Section 26 allows a utility to pass on to its customers known or projected commodity cost increases or decreases on a dollar-for-dollar basis, subject to public notice, opportunity for hearing and refund.
BHWG’s Application is on file at the Commission’s offices in Cheyenne. The Application is available for inspection by any interested person during regular business hours or online at: http://psc.state.wy.us/.
Anyone desiring to file a statement, intervention petition, protest or request for a public hearing in this matter must file in writing with the Commission on or before January 9, 2020. A proposed intervention or request for hearing must set forth the grounds under which it is made and the position and interest of the petitioner in this proceeding.
If you wish to intervene in this matter or request a public hearing that you will attend, or want to make a statement, a protest or a public comment, and you require reasonable accommodation for a disability, please contact the Commission at (307) 777-7427, or write to the Commission at 2515 Warren Avenue, Suite 300, Cheyenne, Wyoming 82002, to make arrangements. Communications-impaired persons may also contact the Commission by accessing Wyoming Relay at 711. Please mention Docket No. 30026-14-GP-19 (Record No. 15379) in your communications.
Dated: December 10, 2019.
