Probate No. 7118...

STATE OF WYOMING    )    IN THE DISTRICT COURT

            ) ss.

COUNTY OF CONVERSE    )    EIGHTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF    )    Probate No. 7118

                    )

LYMAN JOHN ELLSBURY aka         )

JACK ELLSBURY,            )

                    )

        Deceased.        )

                    )

                    )

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR DECREE OF DISTRIBUTION

    TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN SAID ESTATE:

    YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that on June 19, 2020, Jackie M. Ellsbury, filed in the above-named court an Application for Decree of Distribution for the purpose of distributing, by summary procedure, certain real property located in Converse County, Wyoming:

Indian Hills, Lot 12

City of Glenrock, Converse County, Wyoming.

More commonly described as 710 W Deer St, Glenrock, WY 82637.

    Persons objecting to this Application shall immediately notify the District Court, but in no event less than thirty (30) days from the first date of publication.

DATED this 24th day of June 2020.

By: Alicia D. Kisling (W.S.B. #7-4540)

Attorney for Applicant

PO Box 6550

Sheridan WY 82801

(307) 673-3000

akisling@crowleyfleck.com

Publish: July 1 & 8, 2020    4188

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.