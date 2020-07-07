Probate No. 7118...

STATE OF WYOMING ) IN THE DISTRICT COURT

) ss.

COUNTY OF CONVERSE ) EIGHTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF ) Probate No. 7118

)

LYMAN JOHN ELLSBURY aka )

JACK ELLSBURY, )

)

Deceased. )

)

)

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR DECREE OF DISTRIBUTION

TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN SAID ESTATE:

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that on June 19, 2020, Jackie M. Ellsbury, filed in the above-named court an Application for Decree of Distribution for the purpose of distributing, by summary procedure, certain real property located in Converse County, Wyoming:

Indian Hills, Lot 12

City of Glenrock, Converse County, Wyoming.

More commonly described as 710 W Deer St, Glenrock, WY 82637.

Persons objecting to this Application shall immediately notify the District Court, but in no event less than thirty (30) days from the first date of publication.

DATED this 24th day of June 2020.

By: Alicia D. Kisling (W.S.B. #7-4540)

Attorney for Applicant

PO Box 6550

Sheridan WY 82801

(307) 673-3000

akisling@crowleyfleck.com

Publish: July 1 & 8, 2020 4188