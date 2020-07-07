C.C.Weed and Pest...

Public Notice

Notice of Budget Hearing

Regular Program

Converse County Weed and Pest Control District Monday, July 6, 2020 at 6:00 P.M. at the Weed and Pest Office, Douglas, Wyoming.

Details of Weed and Pest Control Fund Requirements:

TENTATIVE BUDGET SUMMARY

1. TOTAL CASH REQUIREMENTS:        $2,979,300.00

2. TOTAL CASH AND ESTIMATED REVENUES        $2,129,300.00

3. TOTAL TAX REQUIREMENT:    $850,000.00

Publish: June 24 & July 1 2020    4163

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.