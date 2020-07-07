C.C.Weed and Pest...
Public Notice
Notice of Budget Hearing
Regular Program
Converse County Weed and Pest Control District Monday, July 6, 2020 at 6:00 P.M. at the Weed and Pest Office, Douglas, Wyoming.
Details of Weed and Pest Control Fund Requirements:
TENTATIVE BUDGET SUMMARY
1. TOTAL CASH REQUIREMENTS: $2,979,300.00
2. TOTAL CASH AND ESTIMATED REVENUES $2,129,300.00
3. TOTAL TAX REQUIREMENT: $850,000.00
Publish: June 24 & July 1 2020 4163
