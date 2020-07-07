County Commissioner Meeting Minutes...
Unapproved Minutes, Board of Commissioners of Converse County, June 16, 2020
The regular meeting was called to order at 8:12 a.m. on June16, 2020. Present were Vice-Chair Jim Willox; Commissioners Mike Colling, Tony Lehner, and Rick Grant; and County Clerk, Karen Rimmer; Robert Short, Chairman, was excused. Mr. Jason Wilkinson, Road & Bridge Supervisor, provided updates on projects; following discussion, the Commissioners authorized the Storm Water Permit for the Shawnee Quarry to be signed. Mr. Cal Twiford also provided project updates; following discussion, Mr. Grant moved to authorize the County to enter into an agreement with Knife River for the 2020 Chip Seal Project for county roads in the amount of 657,365.60; Mr. Lehner seconded; motion carried. Mr. Ed Werner and Mrs. Karen Werner discussed the Esterbrook Park project; following lengthy discussion, the Commissioners requested that Mr. and Mrs. Werner generate a conception design for consideration by the board. Mr. Shawn Mitzel, Granite Peak Transloading - Sand Transloading Facility, requested a DEQ/Air Quality Division land use letter for an existing sand transloading facility located on Robinson Road; following discussion, the Commissioners approved the letter, which will be provided to the requester. The Commissioners met with individuals interested in serving on the Converse County Parks and Recreation Board. Mr. Tom Overstreet, Pro River Tech, and Mr. Justin Lane, County IT Supervisor, provided project and contract updates. Mr. Hal Hutchinson provided updates on the CCJJC Phase I warranty items and Phase II presentation/information sharing. The meeting recessed at 12:00 p.m. and reconvened at 1:10 p.m. Mr. Grant was excused for the afternoon. Departmental updates were provided by Ms. Darcey Cowardin, Public Health, including grant contracts and COVID-19 updates. Ms. Dru Bower, Dru Consulting, provided updates and clarified action items on several ongoing projects. Representatives of the City of Douglas; The Enterprise; and CC Tourism Board discussed adding an Economic Development Tax to the General Election ballot. The Board requested that the groups reach out to Glenrock, GEDC, and Rolling Hills for additional feedback. Ms. Sam Hockaday, Douglas Trap Club, provided an explanation of the request for Aid to Others funding for the Trap Club. The minutes of the regular meeting on June 2 and 3, 2020 were approved and ordered filed. Mr. Lehner moved to approve an MOU between the County and MHCC for nursing care for inmates in the amount of 101,925.00; Mr. Colling seconded; motion carried. Mr. Lehner moved to approve an MOU between the County and MHCC for an onsite, non-emergent Primary Care Clinic for inmates in the amount of 60,000.00; Mr. Colling seconded; motion carried. Mr. Colling moved to approve a Cooperative Agreement between the County on behalf of the Clerk of District County and WY Dept. of Family Services; Mr. Lehner seconded; motion carried. Mr. Colling moved to approve a Cooperative Agreement between the County on behalf of the Sheriff’s office and the Dept. of Navy, Crane Division for use of equipment in the amount of 600.00 annually; Mr. Lehner seconded; motion carried. Mr. Lehner moved to approve the Product Order Form for Dark Trace in the total amount of 24,600 per year for four years; Mr. Colling seconded; motion carried. Mr. Colling moved to approve an engagement letter between the County and Porter, Muirhead, Cornia, and Howard for the FY2020 audit; Mr. Lehner seconded; motion carried. Mr. Lehner moved to approve an amendment to the agreement with Pro River Tech for IT support services for FY2021 in the amount of 82,900.00 per year; Mr. Colling seconded; motion carried. Mr. Colling moved to approve the following voided warrants and monthly reports: Sheriff 3,191.00; #57359 HUB Intnl Mtn States Ltd. 42,681.00; #54923 Megan Leman 20.00; #55197 Sheriff’s Office Petty Cash 53.30; #55438 Cayleb Eugene Rohrer 30.00; #55448 Trista May Schommer 30.00; #56617 Tractor Supply Co. 217.70; Mr. Lehner seconded; motion carried. Mr. Colling moved to reappoint Ms. Gay Bolln to the Board of Directors for the Memorial Hospital of Converse County for a five-year term ending June 30, 2025; Mr. Lehner seconded; motion carried. Mr. Lehner moved to reappoint Mr. Jim Willox, Mr. Cal Twiford, Mr. Jason Wilkinson, and Ms. Holly Richardson to the Douglas Area Urban Advisory Committee, each for four-year terms, ending in March 2024; Mr. Colling seconded; motion carried. Mr. Lehner moved to approve tax cancellations and refunds as follows: Southwestern Production Co., refunds 2020-047 251.91, 2020-048 252.49, and 020-049 1300.19; James and Betty Hill, cancellation 2020-051 11.79; EOG Resources, refund 2020-052 467.55; Mr. Colling seconded; motion carried. Mr. Colling moved to approve Resolution 10-20, A Resolution of the Governing Body for Converse County, WY, Adopting the Modified Approach for Infrastructure Reporting for Roads and Bridges; Mr. Lehner seconded; motion carried. Mr. Lehner moved to approve a Fire Ban via Resolution No. 11-20 of Converse County, WY Imposing a Partial Closure of Converse County, WY due to Extreme Fire Danger; Mr. Colling seconded; motion carried. The meeting adjourned at 4:05 p.m.
ATTEST:
/s/ Karen Rimmer, County Clerk /s/ James H. Willox, Vice-Chairman
Publish June 24, 2020 4169
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.