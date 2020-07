Advertisements for Bid...

Sealed Bids for the City of Douglas – Cedar Street Improvements Project will be received at Douglas City Hall, 101 North 4th Street, until 1:00 P.M. MST on July 15th, 2020, and then will be publicly opened and read aloud. Any Bids received after the specified date and time will not be accepted or considered.

The Project generally consists of demolishing and reconstructing Cedar Street from the BNSF Railroad to 3rd Street and a mill and overlay from 3rd Street to 4th Street. The project also includes sanitary sewer and manhole replacement at the 2.5 and 3.5 Street Alleyway and Cedar Street intersections and the complete sanitary sewer replacement in the 1.5 Street Alleyway from Cedar Street to Walnut Street. The alleyway will be paved and a 3-foot valley gutter will be constructed down the center of the alley. The Project also consists of installing a new 24-inch RCP Storm Sewer from 2nd Street to the west side of the BNSF Railroad. The storm sewer pipe will be installed by means of jack and bore. A tentative prebid conference will be held at Douglas City Hall on July 8th, 2020 at 1:00 P.M.. Prospective bidders are encouraged to attend.

Complete digital project bidding documents are available at the Civil Engineering Professionals, Inc. website at http://www.cepi-casper.com and clicking the Project Bid Information. You may download the digital plan documents for $30 by inputting Quest project #6989171 on the website’s Project Search page; you can also visit www.questcdn.com to search for project information.

Each Bid must be submitted on the Bid Form, accompanied by Bid security, as prescribed in the Instructions to Bidders, payable to the City of Douglas (OWNER) in an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the amount Bid. The Successful Bidder will be required to furnish the necessary additional Bond(s) for the faithful performance of the Work, as prescribed in the Bidding Documents.

To perform public work, the Successful Bidder and Subcontractors, prior to contract award, shall hold or obtain such licenses as required by State Statutes, federal and local laws, and regulations.

OWNER reserves the right to reject any or all Bids.

/s/ Chaz Schumacher, City Clerk

Publish: June 24, July 1 & 8, 2020 4176