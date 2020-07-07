Probate No. 7114...
THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
OF THE STATE OF WYOMING IN AND FOR CONVERSE COUNTY
Probate No. 7114
In the Matter of the Estate of )
)
PEGGY ANNE METZLER, ) )
Deceased. )
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR DECREE OF
DISTRIBUTION UNDER Wyo. Stat. § 2-1-205
TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN SAID ESTATE:
You are hereby notified that an Application for Decree of Distribution Under Wyo. Stat. § 2-1-205 has been filed in the above-named Court alleging that Peggy Anne Metzler, at the time of her death, owned a 2003 Honda Van and the following described real property located in Converse County, Wyoming:
Lot 1, Block 3, of the original Town of Douglas, Converse County, Wyoming,
and requesting that said property be distributed to Theresa Reed and Amy Riddle.
Any objection to said Application must be filed in said Court within thirty (30) days of the first date of publication. If no timely objections are filed, the Court shall enter the requested Decree establishing the right and title to said real and personal property.
Dated: June 24, 2020.
THERESA REED, Applicant
HIRST APPLEGATE, LLP
Attorneys for Applicant
1720 Carey Avenue, Suite 400 (82001)
P.O. Box 1083
Cheyenne, WY 82003-1083
Publish: June 24 and July 1, 2020 4180
