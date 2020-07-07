Probate No. 7114...

THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

OF THE STATE OF WYOMING IN AND FOR CONVERSE COUNTY

Probate No. 7114

In the Matter of the Estate of )

)

PEGGY ANNE METZLER, ) )

Deceased. )

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR DECREE OF

DISTRIBUTION UNDER Wyo. Stat. § 2-1-205

TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN SAID ESTATE:

You are hereby notified that an Application for Decree of Distribution Under Wyo. Stat. § 2-1-205 has been filed in the above-named Court alleging that Peggy Anne Metzler, at the time of her death, owned a 2003 Honda Van and the following described real property located in Converse County, Wyoming:

More from this section Converse County Business Closures and Updates

Lot 1, Block 3, of the original Town of Douglas, Converse County, Wyoming,

and requesting that said property be distributed to Theresa Reed and Amy Riddle.

Any objection to said Application must be filed in said Court within thirty (30) days of the first date of publication. If no timely objections are filed, the Court shall enter the requested Decree establishing the right and title to said real and personal property.

Dated: June 24, 2020.

THERESA REED, Applicant

HIRST APPLEGATE, LLP

Attorneys for Applicant

1720 Carey Avenue, Suite 400 (82001)

P.O. Box 1083

Cheyenne, WY 82003-1083

Publish: June 24 and July 1, 2020 4180