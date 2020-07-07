Probate No. PR-7113...

DISTRICT COURT OF THE STATE OF WYOMING

EIGHTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT, CONVERSE COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE )

) Probate No. PR-7113

OF )

)

AGNES ALICIA HANSON, )

a/k/a AGNES SMITH HANSEN, )

)

Deceased. )

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR DECREE OF SUMMARY

DISTRIBUTION OF PROPERTY

TO: ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN SAID ESTATE.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that Thomas Francis McMahon, as the Applicant, did, on the 17 day of June 2020, file in the office of the Clerk of District Court, Eighth Judicial District, Converse County, Wyoming, an Application For Decree Of Summary Distribution Of Property owned by the Decedent, Agnes Alicia Hanson, a/k/a Agnes Smith Hansen, and located in Wyoming. Objections thereto must be filed with the Clerk of the aforementioned Court before the expiration of the later of twenty (20) days after the mailing(s) required by Wyo. Stat. Ann. § 2-1-205(d) or thirty (30) days after the date of first publication of this Notice. If no timely objection to the Application is filed, the Court will enter a decree establishing the right and title to the property belonging to the Decedent and located in Wyoming.

DATED this 19th day of June 2020.

YONKEE & TONER, LLP

/s/ Christopher M. Sherwood_________

Christopher M. Sherwood, WSB # 7-5161

319 W. Dow St.

P. O. Box 6288

Sheridan, WY 82801-1688

Telephone No. (307) 674-7451

Facsimile No. (307) 672-6250

csherwood@yonkeetoner.com

Publish: June 24 and July 1, 2020 4178