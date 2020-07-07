Notice of Final Settlement...
NOTICE OF ACCEPTANCE AND FINAL SETTLEMENT
FOR THE
OVERSITE TO THE MODIFICATIONS OF THE ELEVATOR AT THE STATE FAIR
AT
DOUGLAS, CONVERSE COUNTY, WYOMING
Notice is hereby given that the State of Wyoming, State Construction Department, has accepted as complete, according to plans, specifications, and rules governing the same, the work performed under that certain Service Contract 05SC0278223, between the State of Wyoming, State Construction Department and Russell Construction Company, whose address is 353 South Riverbend Drive, Douglas, Wyoming 82633 for the work performed, materials, equipment, or tools furnished or used and services rendered for the substantial completion of the Oversite to the Modifications of the Elevator at the State Fair, at Douglas, Converse County, Wyoming. The contractor is entitled to final settlement therefore; that the Department of Administration and Information will cause said Contractor to be paid the full amount due him under said contract on August 4, 2020. The date of the first publication is June 24, 2020.
Publish: June 24, July 1, & 8, 2020 4177
