Oil And Gas Commission...

BEFORE THE OIL AND GAS CONSERVATION COMMISSION
OF THE STATE OF WYOMING
THIS NOTICE IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE DUE TO CONCERNS OVER THE COVID-19 VIRUS AND IN CONSIDERATION OF THE STATE OF WYOMING EXECUTIVE ORDER 2020-02. PLEASE REFER TO THE WOGCC WEBSITE (http://wogcc.wyo.gov) FOR POSSIBLE CHANGES.
The Wyoming Oil and Gas Conservation Commission (WOGCC) will meet at 9:00 A.M. on TUESDAY, JULY 14, 2020, and WOGCC Examiners will meet beginning Monday, July 13, 2020, and subsequent days between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., to consider the following matters at the office of the State Oil and Gas Supervisor, 2211 King Boulevard, Casper, Wyoming.
DOCKET NO / APPLICANT / MATTER / S-T-R / FORMATION / COUNTY
1548-2019 / Samson Resources / Additional Horiz Wells (Total 9 Frontier-Turner) / 28.33-39-73 / Frontier-Turner / Converse
487-2020 / Impact Exploration and Production / Flare Gas; Ursa Major 127 / 27-37-74 / NA / Converse
527-2020 / Panther Energy Company III / Flare Gas; Tuffy Federal 3601 35-73 M-AH / 25-35-73; 1-34-73 / Mowry / Converse
528-2020 / Panther Energy Company III / Flare Gas; Grace Federal 2425 35-73 N-AH / 24.25-35-73 / Niobrara / Converse
529-2020 / Panther Energy Company III / Flare Gas; Grace Federal 2425 35-73 M-AH / 24.25-35-73 / Mowry / Converse
950-2020 / Anschutz Exploration / Force Pool; Roper Fed 3671-15-22-16 TH / 15.22-36-71 / Frontier / Converse
966-2020 / EOG Resources / Force Pool; Pecan 2017-19H / 17.20.29.32-41-72 / Turner / Campbell, Converse
967-2020 / EOG Resources / Force Pool; Bamboo 2932-19H / 17.20.29.32-41-72 / Turner / Campbell, Converse
1029-2020 / Devon Energy Production / Force Pool; Boner Bros Fed 05-323772-5XNH / 5-36-72; 32-37-72 / Niobrara / Converse
1033-2020 / WOV / 8m - Anadarko E&P Onshore; Trinity 3468-19-T1H / 19-34-68 / Turner / Converse
1140-2020 / Impact Exploration & Production / Amend Setbacks in 504-15, 848-15, 849-15, 1864-17, 1865-17 and 831-18 / 13.24-37-74 / Sussex, Mowry, Niobrara, Frontier / Converse
1141-2020 / Impact Exploration & Production / Amend Setbacks in 399-11, 848-15, 849-15, 1864-17, 1865-17, 2830-18 and 2831-18 / 1.12-37-74 / Sussex, Mowry, Niobrara, Frontier, Shannon, Dakota / Converse
1143-2020 / Anschutz Exploration / Force Pool; Bob Fed 3671-11-23-14 TH / 14.23-36-71 / Turner / Converse
1146-2020 / Anschutz Exploration / Force Pool; Sarge Fed 3569-16-4-2 TH / 4.9-35-69 / Turner / Converse
1147-2020 / Anschutz Exploration / Force Pool; Woody Fed 3569-16-4-4 TH / 4.9-35-69 / Turner / Converse
1413-2020 / EOG Resources / 2602.8-Acre D&S Units; Amend, Modify or Vacate Prior Orders / 18.19.30.31-41-71 / Niobrara, Mowry / Campbell, Converse
1414-2020 / EOG Resources / Additional Horiz Wells (Total 16 Niobrara, 16 Mowry) / 18.19.30.31-41-71 / Niobrara, Mowry / Campbell, Converse
1415-2020 / EOG Resources / 2626.15-Acre D&S Units; Vacate 337-13, 338-13, 3598-18, 3599-18, 6417-19 and 6418-19 / 16.21.28.33-41-72 / Niobrara, Mowry / Converse, Campbell
1416-2020 / EOG Resources / Additional Horiz Wells (Total 16 Niobrara, 16 Mowry) / 16.21.28.33-41-72 / Niobrara, Mowry / Converse, Campbell
1417-2020 / EOG Resources / 2589.28-Acre D&S Unit; Vacate 3600-18 and 3601-18 / 14.23.26.35-41-72 / Niobrara / Converse, Campbell
1418-2020 / EOG Resources / Additional Horiz Wells (Total 16 Niobrara) / 14.23.26.35-41-72 / Niobrara / Converse, Campbell
1420-2020 / EOG Resources / Additional Horiz Wells (Total 16 Niobrara, 16 Mowry, 8 Turner) / 15.22.27.34-41-72 / Niobrara, Mowry, Turner / Converse, Campbell
1421-2020 / EOG Resources / Additional Horiz Wells (Total 16 Niobrara, 16 Mowry, 4 Parkman) / 18.19.30.31-41-72 / Niobrara, Mowry, Parkman / Converse, Campbell
1422-2020 / EOG Resources / 2558.11-Acre D&S Units; Vacate 421-13, 420-13, 785-13, 494-14, 1204-14, 2920-18, 7038-19, 7039-19 and 7040-19 / 15.22.27.34-41-72 / Niobrara, Mowry, Turner, Parkman / Converse, Campbell
1423-2020 / EOG Resources / 2623.08-Acre D&S Units; Vacate 702-12, 149-13, 150-13, 151-13, 444-13, 766-14, 607-15, 832-15 and 919-16 / 18.19.30.31-41-72 / Niobrara, Mowry, Parkman / Converse, Campbell
1424-2020 / EOG Resources / 2650-Acre D&S Units; Vacate 526-17, 1195-17, 1196-17, 266-18, 1612-19, 1613-19, 5349-19 and 5350-19 / 13.24.25.36-41-73 / Niobrara, Mowry, Turner, Muddy, Dakota / Converse, Campbell
1425-2020 / EOG Resources / Additional Horiz Wells (Total 16 Niobrara, 16 Mowry, 8 Turner, 4 Muddy, 4 Dakota) / 13.24.25.36-41-73 / Niobrara, Mowry, Turner, Muddy, Dakota / Converse, Campbell
1426-2020 / EOG Resources / 2560-Acre D&S Units; 1096-16, 1097-16, 431-18, 432-18, 3579-18 and 3580-18 / 17.20.29.32-41-73 / Niobrara, Mowry, Turner, Muddy, Dakota, Parkman / Converse, Campbell
1427-2020 / EOG Resources / Additional Horiz Wells (Total 16 Niobrara, 16 Mowry, 8 Turner, 4 Muddy, 4 Dakota, 4 Parkman) / 17.20.29.32-41-73 / Niobrara, Mowry, Turner, Muddy, Dakota, Parkman / Converse, Campbell
1433-2020 / EOG Resources / 2560-Acre D&S Units; Vacate 1191-17, 1192-17, 268-18, 635-18 and 636-18 / 15.22.27.34-41-73 / Niobrara, Mowry, Turner, Muddy, Dakota / Converse, Campbell
1434-2020 / EOG Resources / Additional Horiz Wells (Total 16 Niobrara, 16 Mowry, 8 Turner, 4 Muddy, 4 Dakota) / 15.22.27.34-41-73 / Niobrara, Mowry, Turner, Muddy, Dakota / Converse, Campbell
1435-2020 / EOG Resources / 2650-Acre D&S Units; Amend 1096-15, 1097-18, 530-17, 531-17, 637-18, 638-18, 640-18 and 641-18 / 16.21.28.33-41-73 / Niobrara, Mowry, Turner, Muddy, Dakota, Parkman / Converse, Campbell
1436-2020 / EOG Resources / Additional Horiz Wells (Total 16 Niobrara, 16 Mowry, 8 Turner, 4 Muddy, 4 Dakota, 4 Parkman) / 16.21.28.33-41-73 / Niobrara, Mowry, Turner, Muddy, Dakota, Parkman / Converse, Campbell
1437-2020 / EOG Resources / 2573.8-Acre D&S Units; Amend 684-19, 685-19, 1096-16, 1097-16, 2266-17, 2267-17 and 259-18 / 18.19.30.31-41-73 / Niobrara, Mowry, Turner, Muddy, Dakota, Parkman / Converse, Campbell
1438-2020 / EOG Resources / Additional Horiz Wells (Total 16 Niobrara, 16 Mowry, 8 Turner, 4 Muddy, 4 Dakota, 4 Parkman / 18.19.30.31-41-73 / Niobrara, Mowry, Turner, Muddy, Dakota, Parkman / Converse, Campbell
1442-2020 / Samson Resources / Force Pool; Ogalalla Fed 4075-1003 1SH / 3.10-40-75 / Shannon / Converse
1443-2020 / Samson Resources / Force Pool; Ogalalla Fed 4075-1003 2SH / 3.10-40-75 / Shannon / Converse
1444-2020 / Samson Resources / Force Pool; Spearhead Fed 4075-2314 1SH / 14.23-40-75 / Shannon / Converse
1445-2020 / Impact Exploration & Production / 378.8175-Acre D&S Unit within the Maple Butte Unit for the MBU Henry C-11 / 2H / 2.11.14-37-75 / Frontier / Converse
1447-2020 / Anschutz Exploration / Force Pool; Woody Fed 3569-16-4-4 TH / 4.9-35-69 / Turner-Frontier / Converse
1448-2020 / Anschutz Exploration / Force Pool; Sarge Fed 3569-16-4-2 TH / 4.9-35-69 / Turner-Frontier / Converse
1449-2020 / Anschutz Exploration / Force Pool; Nitro Fed 3569-7-6-4 TH / 6.7-35-69 / Turner-Frontier / Converse
1450-2020 / Anschutz Exploration / Force Pool; Shaker Fed 3569-7-6-2 TH / 6.7-35-69 / Turner-Frontier / Converse
1451-2020 / Anschutz Exploration / Force Pool; Willard Fed 3569-8-5-4 TH / 5.8-35-69 / Turner-Frontier / Converse
1452-2020 / Anschutz Exploration / Force Pool; William Fed 3569-8-5-2 TH / 5.8-35-69 / Turner-Frontier / Converse
1469-2020 / Northwoods Operating et al / Additional Horiz Wells (Total 4 Niobrara) / 28.33-40-75 / Niobrara / Converse
1470-2020 / Devon Energy Production Company / 530-Acre D&S Unit within the Robbins (Deep) Unit / 35-40-72; 2.11-39-72 / Turner / Converse
1473-2020 / Samson Resources Company / 1281.90-Acre D&S Unit; Vacate 396-12 and 2387-17 / 4.9-37-73 / Shannon / Converse
1482-2020 / Chesapeake Exploration / 960-Acre D&S Unit; Vacate 35-80 / 29.32-35-68 / Niobrara, Turner, Teapot / Converse
1483-2020 / Chesapeake Exploration / Additional Horiz Wells (Total 2 Niobrara, 3 Teapot) / 29.32-35-68 / Niobrara, Teapot / Converse
1484-2020 / Chesapeake Exploration / 640-Acre D&S Unit / 28.33-35-68 / Niobrara, Turner / Converse
1485-2020 / Chesapeake Exploration / 1280-Acre D&S Unit; Vacate 35-80 / 27.34-35-68 / Niobrara, Turner, Teapot / Converse
1486-2020 / Chesapeake Exploration / Additional Horiz Wells (Total 4 Teapot) / 27.34-35-68 / Teapot / Converse
1487-2020 / Chesapeake Exploration / 1280-Acre D&S Unit; Vacate 35-80 / 26.35-35-68 / Niobrara, Turner, Teapot / Converse
1488-2020 / Chesapeake Exploration / Additional Horiz Wells (Total 2 Niobrara, 2 Turner, 4 Teapot) / 26.35-35-68 / Niobrara, Turner, Teapot / Converse
1489-2020 / Chesapeake Exploration / 360-Acre D&S Unit for Clausen 28-34-70 USA A TR 20H / 21.28.33-34-70 / Turner / Converse
Any interested party is entitled to appear and be heard by the Commission at the time and date listed above. Protests to applications shall be in writing and filed with the State Oil and Gas Supervisor at least three (3) business days prior to the date of hearing pursuant to Wyoming Oil & Gas Conservation Commission Rules & Regulations, Chapter 5, Section 11 and Chapter 5, Section 26.
Pursuant to Chapter 5, Section 12 of the Wyoming Oil & Gas Conservation Commission Rules & Regulations, the written protest must state the grounds of the protest and include information and evidence to demonstrate that: (a) the protestant is a party entitled to notice or relief under Wyo. Stat. Ann. §§ 30-5-101 through 30-5-410; (b) the protestant seeks a remedy that is within the jurisdiction and authority of the Commission. No action shall be taken on an objection or protest that is not timely filed.
DATED this 18th day of June 2020.
Wyoming Oil & Gas Conservation Commission
/s/ Mark Watson, Oil & Gas Supervisor / Commission Secretary
Publish: June 24, 2020 4167
