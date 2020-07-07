Oil And Gas Commission...

BEFORE THE OIL AND GAS CONSERVATION COMMISSION

OF THE STATE OF WYOMING

THIS NOTICE IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE DUE TO CONCERNS OVER THE COVID-19 VIRUS AND IN CONSIDERATION OF THE STATE OF WYOMING EXECUTIVE ORDER 2020-02. PLEASE REFER TO THE WOGCC WEBSITE (http://wogcc.wyo.gov) FOR POSSIBLE CHANGES.

The Wyoming Oil and Gas Conservation Commission (WOGCC) will meet at 9:00 A.M. on TUESDAY, JULY 14, 2020, and WOGCC Examiners will meet beginning Monday, July 13, 2020, and subsequent days between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., to consider the following matters at the office of the State Oil and Gas Supervisor, 2211 King Boulevard, Casper, Wyoming.

DOCKET NO / APPLICANT / MATTER / S-T-R / FORMATION / COUNTY

1548-2019 / Samson Resources / Additional Horiz Wells (Total 9 Frontier-Turner) / 28.33-39-73 / Frontier-Turner / Converse

487-2020 / Impact Exploration and Production / Flare Gas; Ursa Major 127 / 27-37-74 / NA / Converse

527-2020 / Panther Energy Company III / Flare Gas; Tuffy Federal 3601 35-73 M-AH / 25-35-73; 1-34-73 / Mowry / Converse

528-2020 / Panther Energy Company III / Flare Gas; Grace Federal 2425 35-73 N-AH / 24.25-35-73 / Niobrara / Converse

529-2020 / Panther Energy Company III / Flare Gas; Grace Federal 2425 35-73 M-AH / 24.25-35-73 / Mowry / Converse

950-2020 / Anschutz Exploration / Force Pool; Roper Fed 3671-15-22-16 TH / 15.22-36-71 / Frontier / Converse

966-2020 / EOG Resources / Force Pool; Pecan 2017-19H / 17.20.29.32-41-72 / Turner / Campbell, Converse

967-2020 / EOG Resources / Force Pool; Bamboo 2932-19H / 17.20.29.32-41-72 / Turner / Campbell, Converse

1029-2020 / Devon Energy Production / Force Pool; Boner Bros Fed 05-323772-5XNH / 5-36-72; 32-37-72 / Niobrara / Converse

1033-2020 / WOV / 8m - Anadarko E&P Onshore; Trinity 3468-19-T1H / 19-34-68 / Turner / Converse

1140-2020 / Impact Exploration & Production / Amend Setbacks in 504-15, 848-15, 849-15, 1864-17, 1865-17 and 831-18 / 13.24-37-74 / Sussex, Mowry, Niobrara, Frontier / Converse

1141-2020 / Impact Exploration & Production / Amend Setbacks in 399-11, 848-15, 849-15, 1864-17, 1865-17, 2830-18 and 2831-18 / 1.12-37-74 / Sussex, Mowry, Niobrara, Frontier, Shannon, Dakota / Converse

1143-2020 / Anschutz Exploration / Force Pool; Bob Fed 3671-11-23-14 TH / 14.23-36-71 / Turner / Converse

1146-2020 / Anschutz Exploration / Force Pool; Sarge Fed 3569-16-4-2 TH / 4.9-35-69 / Turner / Converse

1147-2020 / Anschutz Exploration / Force Pool; Woody Fed 3569-16-4-4 TH / 4.9-35-69 / Turner / Converse

1413-2020 / EOG Resources / 2602.8-Acre D&S Units; Amend, Modify or Vacate Prior Orders / 18.19.30.31-41-71 / Niobrara, Mowry / Campbell, Converse

1414-2020 / EOG Resources / Additional Horiz Wells (Total 16 Niobrara, 16 Mowry) / 18.19.30.31-41-71 / Niobrara, Mowry / Campbell, Converse

1415-2020 / EOG Resources / 2626.15-Acre D&S Units; Vacate 337-13, 338-13, 3598-18, 3599-18, 6417-19 and 6418-19 / 16.21.28.33-41-72 / Niobrara, Mowry / Converse, Campbell

1416-2020 / EOG Resources / Additional Horiz Wells (Total 16 Niobrara, 16 Mowry) / 16.21.28.33-41-72 / Niobrara, Mowry / Converse, Campbell

1417-2020 / EOG Resources / 2589.28-Acre D&S Unit; Vacate 3600-18 and 3601-18 / 14.23.26.35-41-72 / Niobrara / Converse, Campbell

1418-2020 / EOG Resources / Additional Horiz Wells (Total 16 Niobrara) / 14.23.26.35-41-72 / Niobrara / Converse, Campbell

1420-2020 / EOG Resources / Additional Horiz Wells (Total 16 Niobrara, 16 Mowry, 8 Turner) / 15.22.27.34-41-72 / Niobrara, Mowry, Turner / Converse, Campbell

1421-2020 / EOG Resources / Additional Horiz Wells (Total 16 Niobrara, 16 Mowry, 4 Parkman) / 18.19.30.31-41-72 / Niobrara, Mowry, Parkman / Converse, Campbell

1422-2020 / EOG Resources / 2558.11-Acre D&S Units; Vacate 421-13, 420-13, 785-13, 494-14, 1204-14, 2920-18, 7038-19, 7039-19 and 7040-19 / 15.22.27.34-41-72 / Niobrara, Mowry, Turner, Parkman / Converse, Campbell

1423-2020 / EOG Resources / 2623.08-Acre D&S Units; Vacate 702-12, 149-13, 150-13, 151-13, 444-13, 766-14, 607-15, 832-15 and 919-16 / 18.19.30.31-41-72 / Niobrara, Mowry, Parkman / Converse, Campbell

1424-2020 / EOG Resources / 2650-Acre D&S Units; Vacate 526-17, 1195-17, 1196-17, 266-18, 1612-19, 1613-19, 5349-19 and 5350-19 / 13.24.25.36-41-73 / Niobrara, Mowry, Turner, Muddy, Dakota / Converse, Campbell

1425-2020 / EOG Resources / Additional Horiz Wells (Total 16 Niobrara, 16 Mowry, 8 Turner, 4 Muddy, 4 Dakota) / 13.24.25.36-41-73 / Niobrara, Mowry, Turner, Muddy, Dakota / Converse, Campbell

1426-2020 / EOG Resources / 2560-Acre D&S Units; 1096-16, 1097-16, 431-18, 432-18, 3579-18 and 3580-18 / 17.20.29.32-41-73 / Niobrara, Mowry, Turner, Muddy, Dakota, Parkman / Converse, Campbell

1427-2020 / EOG Resources / Additional Horiz Wells (Total 16 Niobrara, 16 Mowry, 8 Turner, 4 Muddy, 4 Dakota, 4 Parkman) / 17.20.29.32-41-73 / Niobrara, Mowry, Turner, Muddy, Dakota, Parkman / Converse, Campbell

1433-2020 / EOG Resources / 2560-Acre D&S Units; Vacate 1191-17, 1192-17, 268-18, 635-18 and 636-18 / 15.22.27.34-41-73 / Niobrara, Mowry, Turner, Muddy, Dakota / Converse, Campbell

1434-2020 / EOG Resources / Additional Horiz Wells (Total 16 Niobrara, 16 Mowry, 8 Turner, 4 Muddy, 4 Dakota) / 15.22.27.34-41-73 / Niobrara, Mowry, Turner, Muddy, Dakota / Converse, Campbell

1435-2020 / EOG Resources / 2650-Acre D&S Units; Amend 1096-15, 1097-18, 530-17, 531-17, 637-18, 638-18, 640-18 and 641-18 / 16.21.28.33-41-73 / Niobrara, Mowry, Turner, Muddy, Dakota, Parkman / Converse, Campbell

1436-2020 / EOG Resources / Additional Horiz Wells (Total 16 Niobrara, 16 Mowry, 8 Turner, 4 Muddy, 4 Dakota, 4 Parkman) / 16.21.28.33-41-73 / Niobrara, Mowry, Turner, Muddy, Dakota, Parkman / Converse, Campbell

1437-2020 / EOG Resources / 2573.8-Acre D&S Units; Amend 684-19, 685-19, 1096-16, 1097-16, 2266-17, 2267-17 and 259-18 / 18.19.30.31-41-73 / Niobrara, Mowry, Turner, Muddy, Dakota, Parkman / Converse, Campbell

1438-2020 / EOG Resources / Additional Horiz Wells (Total 16 Niobrara, 16 Mowry, 8 Turner, 4 Muddy, 4 Dakota, 4 Parkman / 18.19.30.31-41-73 / Niobrara, Mowry, Turner, Muddy, Dakota, Parkman / Converse, Campbell

1442-2020 / Samson Resources / Force Pool; Ogalalla Fed 4075-1003 1SH / 3.10-40-75 / Shannon / Converse

1443-2020 / Samson Resources / Force Pool; Ogalalla Fed 4075-1003 2SH / 3.10-40-75 / Shannon / Converse

1444-2020 / Samson Resources / Force Pool; Spearhead Fed 4075-2314 1SH / 14.23-40-75 / Shannon / Converse

1445-2020 / Impact Exploration & Production / 378.8175-Acre D&S Unit within the Maple Butte Unit for the MBU Henry C-11 / 2H / 2.11.14-37-75 / Frontier / Converse

1447-2020 / Anschutz Exploration / Force Pool; Woody Fed 3569-16-4-4 TH / 4.9-35-69 / Turner-Frontier / Converse

1448-2020 / Anschutz Exploration / Force Pool; Sarge Fed 3569-16-4-2 TH / 4.9-35-69 / Turner-Frontier / Converse

1449-2020 / Anschutz Exploration / Force Pool; Nitro Fed 3569-7-6-4 TH / 6.7-35-69 / Turner-Frontier / Converse

1450-2020 / Anschutz Exploration / Force Pool; Shaker Fed 3569-7-6-2 TH / 6.7-35-69 / Turner-Frontier / Converse

1451-2020 / Anschutz Exploration / Force Pool; Willard Fed 3569-8-5-4 TH / 5.8-35-69 / Turner-Frontier / Converse

1452-2020 / Anschutz Exploration / Force Pool; William Fed 3569-8-5-2 TH / 5.8-35-69 / Turner-Frontier / Converse

1469-2020 / Northwoods Operating et al / Additional Horiz Wells (Total 4 Niobrara) / 28.33-40-75 / Niobrara / Converse

1470-2020 / Devon Energy Production Company / 530-Acre D&S Unit within the Robbins (Deep) Unit / 35-40-72; 2.11-39-72 / Turner / Converse

1473-2020 / Samson Resources Company / 1281.90-Acre D&S Unit; Vacate 396-12 and 2387-17 / 4.9-37-73 / Shannon / Converse

1482-2020 / Chesapeake Exploration / 960-Acre D&S Unit; Vacate 35-80 / 29.32-35-68 / Niobrara, Turner, Teapot / Converse

1483-2020 / Chesapeake Exploration / Additional Horiz Wells (Total 2 Niobrara, 3 Teapot) / 29.32-35-68 / Niobrara, Teapot / Converse

1484-2020 / Chesapeake Exploration / 640-Acre D&S Unit / 28.33-35-68 / Niobrara, Turner / Converse

1485-2020 / Chesapeake Exploration / 1280-Acre D&S Unit; Vacate 35-80 / 27.34-35-68 / Niobrara, Turner, Teapot / Converse

1486-2020 / Chesapeake Exploration / Additional Horiz Wells (Total 4 Teapot) / 27.34-35-68 / Teapot / Converse

1487-2020 / Chesapeake Exploration / 1280-Acre D&S Unit; Vacate 35-80 / 26.35-35-68 / Niobrara, Turner, Teapot / Converse

1488-2020 / Chesapeake Exploration / Additional Horiz Wells (Total 2 Niobrara, 2 Turner, 4 Teapot) / 26.35-35-68 / Niobrara, Turner, Teapot / Converse

1489-2020 / Chesapeake Exploration / 360-Acre D&S Unit for Clausen 28-34-70 USA A TR 20H / 21.28.33-34-70 / Turner / Converse

Any interested party is entitled to appear and be heard by the Commission at the time and date listed above. Protests to applications shall be in writing and filed with the State Oil and Gas Supervisor at least three (3) business days prior to the date of hearing pursuant to Wyoming Oil & Gas Conservation Commission Rules & Regulations, Chapter 5, Section 11 and Chapter 5, Section 26.

Pursuant to Chapter 5, Section 12 of the Wyoming Oil & Gas Conservation Commission Rules & Regulations, the written protest must state the grounds of the protest and include information and evidence to demonstrate that: (a) the protestant is a party entitled to notice or relief under Wyo. Stat. Ann. §§ 30-5-101 through 30-5-410; (b) the protestant seeks a remedy that is within the jurisdiction and authority of the Commission. No action shall be taken on an objection or protest that is not timely filed.

DATED this 18th day of June 2020.

Wyoming Oil & Gas Conservation Commission

/s/ Mark Watson, Oil & Gas Supervisor / Commission Secretary

Publish: June 24, 2020 4167