Probate No. 7011...

STATE OF WYOMING     )    IN THE DISTRICT COURT

            ) ss

COUNTY OF CONVERSE )    EIGHTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATES OF     )      Probate No. 7011

JUNE MALLERS;             )

CHARLES EATON MALLERS, JR.;         )

SARAH CURTIS SOMADUROFF;         )

JEANETTE SHARAR;             )

PATRICIA COYLE, .             )

                    )

            Deceased.     )

NOTICE

    TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN THE HEIRSHIP OF JUNE MALLERS, CHARLES EATON MALLERS, JR., SARAH CURTIS SOMADUROFF, JEANETTE SHARAR and PATRICIA COYLE INCLUDING CREDITORS, HEIRS, AND DEVISEES OF SAID DECEDENT:

    Notice is hereby given that the Petition of Converse County Land & Minerals, LLC, a Wyoming Limited Liability· Company has filed a Petition For Determination of Heirship and Interests In Land of said decedents has been filed in the District Court of the Eighth Judicial District in and for Converse, County, Wyolliing, that the date and places deaths of said decedents are included on the original ftled Petition, and that. at the time of their deaths, the description of

the real property interest situate in Converse County, Wyoming of which said decedents died seized of is:

Township 33 North Range 69 West 6th Principal Meridian

Section 02: W2SW

Section 03: E2SE

Section 10: E2NE

Section 11: W2NW

Consisting of 320.00 gross acres, more or less.

    That said Petition shall be heard before this Court in the courtroom of the Converse County Courthouse, in the City of Douglas, Converse County, Wyoming, at the hour of 9:00 o’clock a .m. on the 8th day of January, 2020

    DATED this 29th day of October, 2019.

BY THE COURT:

/s/ F. Scott Peasley

DISTRICT COURT JUDGE

Publish: Dec. 11, 18, 25, 2019 & Jan. 1, 2020    3667

