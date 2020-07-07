Public Notice...
PUBLIC NOTICE
BUDGET HEARING
The Converse County Senior Citizens Service District Board will be holding a Budget Hearing before their regular meeting on Monday, July 13, 2020, at the Converse County Courthouse Community Room to review and adopt the following proposed budget. The Budget Hearing will begin at 9:00 AM with the regular District meeting following at 10:00 AM.
CONVERSE COUNTY SENIOR CITIZEN SERVICE DISTRICT BOARD
2021 FISCAL BUDGET SUMMARY
JULY 1, 2020 – JUNE 30, 2021
ANTICIPATED FUNDS
CC Treasurer (Mill Levy Funds) $2,947,544.00
District Board Reserve Fund $0.00
TOTAL FUNDS $2,947,544.00
ANTICIPATED EXPENSES
District Board $ 35,600.00
Services for Seniors $1,766,800.00
Reserve Funds 1,145,144.00
TOTAL EXPENSES $2,947,544.00
Publish: June 24, 2020 4172
