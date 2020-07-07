Probate No. 7110...
STATE OF WYOMING ) IN THE DISTRICT COURT
) SS.
COUNTY OF CONVERSE ) EIGHTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Probate No. 7110
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF )
S. ALLAN CHORNEY AKA )
STEWART ALLAN CHORNEY AND )
ALLAN CHORNEY )
)
Deceased. )
NOTICE OF PROBATE OF WILL
TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN SAID ESTATE:
You are hereby notified that on the 16th day of June, 2020, the Last Will and Testament of said decedent was admitted to probate by the above-named court, and that Daniel Edward Chorney and David Nathan Chorney were appointed Co-Personal Representatives thereof. Any action to set aside said Will must be filed in said Court within three months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or thereafter be forever barred.
Notice is further given that all persons indebted to said decedent or to said Estate are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned at Brown, Drew, Massey & Durham, LLP, c/o Harry B. Durham, III, 159 North Wolcott, Suite 200, Casper, Wyoming, 82601.
Creditors having claims against said decedent or the estate are required to file them with the necessary vouchers, in the office of the Clerk of the District Court of said Court, on or before three months after the date of the first publication of this notice, and if such claims are not so filed, unless otherwise allowed or paid, they will be forever barred.
DATED this 17th day of June, 2020.
DANIEL EDWARD CHORNEY AND
DAVID NATHAN CHORNEY, Petitioners
By:_______________________________
HARRY B. DURHAM, III, Wyo Bar No. 5-1278
Brown, Drew, Massey & Durham, LLP
159 North Wolcott, Suite 200
Casper, Wyoming 82601
(307) 234-1000
Their Attorneys
Publish: June 25, July 2 and 9, 2020 4170
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.