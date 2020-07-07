Probate No. 7110...

STATE OF WYOMING ) IN THE DISTRICT COURT

) SS.

COUNTY OF CONVERSE ) EIGHTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

Probate No. 7110

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF )

S. ALLAN CHORNEY AKA )

STEWART ALLAN CHORNEY AND )

ALLAN CHORNEY )

)

Deceased. )

NOTICE OF PROBATE OF WILL

TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN SAID ESTATE:

You are hereby notified that on the 16th day of June, 2020, the Last Will and Testament of said decedent was admitted to probate by the above-named court, and that Daniel Edward Chorney and David Nathan Chorney were appointed Co-Personal Representatives thereof. Any action to set aside said Will must be filed in said Court within three months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or thereafter be forever barred.

Notice is further given that all persons indebted to said decedent or to said Estate are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned at Brown, Drew, Massey & Durham, LLP, c/o Harry B. Durham, III, 159 North Wolcott, Suite 200, Casper, Wyoming, 82601.

Creditors having claims against said decedent or the estate are required to file them with the necessary vouchers, in the office of the Clerk of the District Court of said Court, on or before three months after the date of the first publication of this notice, and if such claims are not so filed, unless otherwise allowed or paid, they will be forever barred.

DATED this 17th day of June, 2020.

DANIEL EDWARD CHORNEY AND

DAVID NATHAN CHORNEY, Petitioners

By:_______________________________

HARRY B. DURHAM, III, Wyo Bar No. 5-1278

Brown, Drew, Massey & Durham, LLP

159 North Wolcott, Suite 200

Casper, Wyoming 82601

(307) 234-1000

Their Attorneys

Publish: June 25, July 2 and 9, 2020 4170