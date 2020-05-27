Unapproved Minutes...
Unapproved Minutes
Board of Commissioners of Converse County
May 21, 2020
The regular meeting was called to order at 8:00 a.m. on May 19, 2020. Present were Chairman Robert Short; Vice-Chair Jim Willox; Commissioners Mike Colling, Tony Lehner, and Rick Grant; and County Clerk, Karen Rimmer. Mr. Jonathan Teichert, Douglas City Administrator, and the Commissioners concurred to move forward with a designated Quiet Zone at the Robin Lane railroad crossing; this project would coincide with the Brownfield Road project; if costs are estimated to be over $60,000.00, this project will be revisited. Mr. Jason Wilkinson, Road & Bridge Supervisor, and Cal Twiford, consultant, provided updates on equipment; budget; projects; and the acquisition of the Shawnee Quarry. Mr. Willox moved to approve a change order in the amount of $52,460.00 for the Virden Hill project; Mr. Grant seconded; no discussion and motion approved. Following discussion of the new Road & Bridge facility, Mr. Colling moved to approve an agreement with Advanced Geotechnical Solutions for testing and geotechnical engineering services in a price not to exceed $54,525.00; Mr. Lehner seconded; no discussion and motion carried. Mr. Ryan Fitzpatrick and Mr. Damon Steelman, Cedar Springs Wind Farm, provided updates including pertaining to turbine sites; substations; transmission lines; workforce; and mitigation of parking and traffic issues along Highland Loop. Mr. Bob Williams and other representatives of Slate Energy, LLC, presented an overview of the Slate Energy Refinery restart program. The presentation included an overview of the company; key personnel; project proposal; and economic impact. A public hearing will be held June 2, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. for the Commission to consider industrial development revenue bonds for the project. Mr. Hal Hutchinson, along with Thad Lienemann, Sampson Construction, provided updates on the Converse County Joint Justice Center (CCJJC) Phase I project and warranty items. The meeting adjourned at 12:00 p.m. and reconvened at 1:10 p.m. Departmental updates were provided by Ms. Darcey Cowardin, Public Health, primarily related to COVID-19. Ms. Dru Bower, Dru Consulting, provided updates and clarified action items on several ongoing projects including the Converse County Oil and Gas EIS; various energy issues; Wyoming Pipeline Corridor Initiative; BLM Sage Grouse EIS Litigation; Thunder Basin National Grassland; and the County Natural Resource Land Use Plan. Mr. Tim Schenk, GSG Architecture, and Mr. Bob Johnson, Riley Johnson Architecture, presented updated costs for the CCJJC Phase II Project. After lengthy discussion, the Commissioners directed GSG and RJA to move forward through schematic development only, at a cost of approximately $39,000.00, for Phase II and the detention pod, for presentation to the County in early September. Further discussion ensued regarding existing and proposed design features; Mr. Schenk and Mr. Johnson will bring forward additional information and costs for said design features. Mr. Colling moved to approve Change Order Request No. One, East Antelope Rd. Reconstruction Project, in the amount of $106,058.56; Mr. Grant seconded; following discussion, motion carried. The minutes of the regular meeting on May 5 and 6, 2020 were approved and ordered filed. Mr. Colling moved to approve a bore permit for Blattner Energy, CR32, 4” collection line; Mr. Grant seconded; motion carried. Mr. Willox moved to approve voiding warrant #57293 in the amount of $1,000.00; Mr. Lehner seconded; motion carried. Mr. Grant moved to approve the Agreement between Converse County and Mr. Joe Bright for access, use, and compensation of the mineral royalties for the Shawnee Quarry contingent upon receipt of all final documentation; Mr. Willox seconded; motion carried. Mr. Lehner moved to approve the Bill of Sale from Phillips & Jordan for the purchase of materials and equipment at the Shawnee Quarry for a total price of $501,000.00 contingent upon receipt of all final documentation; Mr. Colling seconded; motion carried. Mr. Grant moved to reappoint Vickie Goodwin and Carmen Theel to the Converse County Library Board, each for a 3-year term, from July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2023; Mr. Lehner seconded; following discussion, motion carried. The meeting adjourned at 4:35 p.m.
ATTEST:
/s/ Karen Rimmer, County Clerk /s/ Robert G. Short, Chairman
Publish May 27, 2020 4108
