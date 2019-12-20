Probate No. 7009...
STATE OF WYOMING ) IN THE DISTRICT COURT
) ss
COUNTY OF CONVERSE ) EIGHTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
IN THE :MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF ) Probate No. 7009
MAURICE HEWITT, )
AKA MAURICE Vl. HEWITT )
)
Deceased. )
NOTICE
TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN THE HEIRSHIP OF MAURICE HEWITT, AKA MAURICE W. HEWITT INCLUDING CREDITORS, HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF SAID DECEDENT:
Notice is hereby given that the Petition of Converse County Land & Minerals, LLC, a Wyoming Limited Liability Company has filed a Petition For Detennination of Heirship and Interests In Land of said decedent has been filed in the District Court of the Eighth Judicial District in and for Converse, County, Wyoming, that the date and places death of said decedent is included on the original filed Petition, and that at the time of his death, the description of the real property interest situate in Converse County, Wyoming of which said decedent died seized of is:
Township 35 North. Range 72 West 6th P.M.
Section 10: E2
That said Petition shall be heard before this Court in the courtroom of the Converse County Courthouse, in the City of Douglas, Converse County, Wyoming, at the hour of 9:00 o’clock a.m. on the 8th day of January, 2020
DATED this 29th day of October, 2019.
BY THE COURT:
/s/ F. Scott Peasley
DISTRICT COURT JUDGE
Publish: Dec. 11, 18, 25, 2019 & Jan. 1, 2020 3668
