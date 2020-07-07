Probate No. PR-7106...

STATE OF WYOMING ) IN THE DISTRICT COURT

) §

COUNTY OF CONVERSE ) EIGHTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

PROBATE NO. PR-7106

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE )

)

OF )

)

CURTIS J. KINDT, )

)

Deceased. )

NOTICE OF PROBATE

TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN SAID ESTATE:

You are hereby notified that on the 5th day of June, 2020, the Estate of CURTIS J. KINDT was admitted to probate by the above named court. Further, that Kaylynn J. Kindt was appointed as the Administrator thereof.

TAKE NOTICE THAT all persons indebted to the Decedent or his estate are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned at 159 N. Wolcott, Suite 400, Casper, Wyoming, 82601.

Creditors having claims against the Decedent or the Estate are required to file claims in duplicate with the necessary vouchers in the office of the Clerk of the Eighth Judicial District Court, in and for Converse County, on or before three (3) months after the date of the first publication of this notice. If such claims are not so filed, unless otherwise allowed or paid, they will be forever barred, pursuant to Wyoming law.

DATED this ___12__ day of June, 2020.

/s/ Charles Chapin

Charles S. Chapin, Atty. #5-1965

Williams, Porter, Day & Neville, PC

159 N. Wolcott, Suite 400

Casper, WY 82601

(307) 265-0700

(307) 266-2306 Fax

Publilsh: June 24, July 1 & 8, 2020 4166