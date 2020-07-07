City Council
DRAFT – City Council Meeting Minutes, June 11, 2020. The Special meeting of the Douglas City Council was held on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers of the City Hall at 101 N. 4th Street, Douglas, Wyoming. CALL TO ORDER/PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE/ROLL CALL: Mayor Kemper called the meeting to order and led the assembly in the Pledge of Allegiance. Roll Call was taken with the following City Council members present: Mayor René Kemper, Councilperson Monty Gilbreath, Councilperson Kim Pexton, and Councilperson Karl Hertz; Councilperson John Bartling was excused. Also Present: City Administrator, Jonathan Teichert; City Treasurer, Mary Nicol; City Clerk, Chaz Schumacher;
PD Chief, Ron Casalenda; IT Director, Gary Schwarz; Douglas Budget, Chase Vialpando; and present via call-in: Community Development Director, Clara Chaffin; City Attorney, Heather Duncan-Malone. Disclosures by City Councilmembers: Mayor Kemper asked for disclosures of conflicts of interest for Council members; there were none. Consent Agenda: Item 2a. Corrections, Additions, and Approval of Agenda – June 11, 2020. Councilperson Gilbreath moved, seconded by Councilperson Hertz, to approve the Consent Agenda as presented. Motion carried, 4-0. Public Comments: None. Public Hearings/Presentations to Council: Item 4a. Public Hearing: Resolution 2036, A Resolution Appropriating Money for the Annual Budget of the City of Douglas, Wyoming, for the Conduct of the Municipal Government of the City of Douglas, Wyoming for the Fiscal Year 2021. Mayor Kemper opened the public hearing at approximately 5:41 p.m. Administrator Teichert provided an overview of the FY 2021 Budget, he thanked staff for their hard work during the budgeting process, in particular Treasurer Nicol. Mayor Kemper thanked everyone that was involved in the budgeting process, discussion followed. PD Chief Casalenda presented his request to have funding held for 3 patrol officers and to leave his total budgeted number of staff at 18; discussion followed. Councilperson Hertz moved, seconded by Councilperson Pexton, to amend the budget resolution in the total amount of 1 million dollars, allowing $250,000 to be set aside for the Douglas Youth Hockey, $400,000 for additional outfield lights at Bartling Park, and $350,000 for 3 patrol officer positions with the understanding the City is currently under a hiring freeze, bringing the total anticipated expenditures to $33,358,571. Motion carried, 4-0. There were no public comments. Mayor Kemper closed the public hearing at approximately 6:26 p.m. Councilperson Hertz moved, seconded by Councilperson Pexton to approve the amended budget resolution, amending the total Anticipated Expenditures to $33,358,571, Resolution 2036, a Resolution Appropriating Money for the Annual Budget of the City of Douglas, Wyoming, for the Conduct of the Municipal Government of the City of Douglas, Wyoming for the Fiscal Year 2021, thereby adopting the FY2021 Municipal Budget. Motion carried, 4-0. Adjourn: Councilmember Pexton moved, seconded by Councilperson Hertz to adjourn the Regular City Council meeting. Motion carried 4-0. Meeting adjourned at approximately 6:29 p.m.
ATTEST:
/s/Chaz Schumacher, City Clerk /s/René Kemper, Mayor
Publish: June 24, 2020 4164
