PUBLIC NOTICE

The Wyoming Public Service Commission (Commission) approved the Staff-recommended modifications to the Amended Application of Black Hills Wyoming Gas, LLC d/b/a Black Hills Energy (BHWG or the Company) to establish a total purchased gas cost of $0.2518 per therm, representing a decrease of $0.0142 per therm, effective on and after June 1, 2020. The rate is applicable to all non-Choice Gas customers. The Commission’s approval is subject to notice, protest, intervention, refund, change, further investigation, opportunity for hearing and further order of the Commission.

The Company’s approximately 70,321 non-Choice Gas retail customers are located in and around Casper, Cheyenne, Cody, Gillette and Torrington. The proposed purchased gas cost would result in a monthly decrease of approximately $0.35 (-1.1%) for BHWG residential customers who use a monthly average of 25 therms during the rate-effective period during June, July and August of 2020.

The revision would result in overall projected dollar-for-dollar decrease in the Company’s June 2020 through August 2020 revenues of approximately $122,616. The decrease does not change the Company’s authorized rate of return.

In addition, the Commission approved rate changes in four separate dockets, effective June 1, 2020 (Docket Nos. 30026-21-GA-20, 30026-24-GA-20, 30026-25-GM-20 and 30026-26-GP-20). The cumulative net effect of the rate changes in these dockets provides for an average monthly decrease of approximately $0.42 (-1.3%) for residential customers who use a monthly average of 25 therms during June, July and August 2020.

Commission Rule Chapter 3, Section 26 allows a utility to pass on to its customers known or projected commodity cost increases or decreases on a dollar-for-dollar basis, subject to public notice, opportunity for hearing and refund.

Interested persons may inspect the Amended Application at BHWG’s Wyoming business office and at the Commission’s offices in Cheyenne. The Amended Application is available for inspection by any interested person during regular business hours or online at: http://psc.wyo.gov/.

Anyone desiring to file a statement, intervention petition, protest or request for a public hearing in this matter must file in writing with the Commission on or before July 15, 2020. A proposed intervention or request for hearing must set forth the grounds under which it is made and the position and interest of the petitioner in this proceeding.

If you wish to intervene in this matter or request a public hearing that you will attend, or want to make a statement, a protest or a public comment, and you require reasonable accommodation for a disability, please contact the Commission at (307) 777-7427, or write to the Commission at 2515 Warren Avenue, Suite 300, Cheyenne, Wyoming 82002, to make arrangements. Communications-impaired persons may also contact the Commission by accessing Wyoming Relay at 711. Please mention Docket No. 30026-26-GP-20 (Record No. 15508) in your communications.

Dated: June 16, 2020.

Publish: June 24 & July 1, 2020 4173