Public Notice...
REQUEST FOR EXPRESSIONS OF INTEREST
REGARDING THE DISPOSITION AND REDEVELOPMENT OF
THE MEADOW ACRES PROPERTY IN THE CITY OF DOUGLAS, WYOMING
The City of Douglas (City) is soliciting Request for Expressions of Interest (RFEI) regarding the disposition and redevelopment of the Meadow Acres Property in the City of Douglas, Wyoming from interested parties seeking to acquire and develop the property in partnership with the City and consistent with goals and outcomes in the approved strategic plan. All development agreements are subject to approval by City Council of Douglas. RFEI’s for “Disposition and Redevelopment of the Meadow Acre Property” will be accepted until 3:00 p.m. local time on Friday, January 3rd, 2020. Fax or e-mail RFEI’s will not be accepted, and RFEI’s received after the deadline will be returned unopened. RFEI’s will not be read aloud as this is not a single cost bid proposal. RFEI’s are to be delivered to Douglas City Hall, Attn: City Clerk, 101 N. 4th Street, P.O. Box 1030, Douglas, Wyoming 82633. Contact Karen Rimmer, City Clerk, at 307-358-3462, to receive copies of documents and scope of services or go to the City of Douglas website at www.cityofdouglas.org under the “Bids” button. For general questions, contact Jonathan Teichert, City Administrator, or Clara Chaffin, Community Development Director, at the aforementioned phone number. The City of Douglas reserves the right to reject any and all RFEI’s and to waive any irregularities or technicalities in the RFEI’s as it deems appropriate to best serve the public interest.
/s/ Karen Rimmer, City Clerk
Publish: December 11 & 18, 2019 3675
