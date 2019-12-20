Docket No. 7045...

IN THE DISTRICT COURT, EIGHTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

COUNTY OF CONVERSE, STATE OF WYOMING

In Probate, Docket No. 7045

******************************

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF     

SUAN S. REED A/K/A SUAN M. REED                

                Deceased

NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN THE ESTATE OF

SUAN S. REED A/K/A SUAN M. REED

    YOU ARE NOTIFIED that on the 6th day of December, 2019, Doyle J. Davies, Attorney at Law, 117 S. Main, P.O. Box 330, Lusk, Wyoming 82225, filed an Application for Decree on behalf of Jeffrey R. Miller, Managing-Member of Miller Energy Group, LLC, a Colorado limited liability company, pursuant to Section 2-1-205, W.S., 1977 Republished Edition as amended, in the District Court for Converse County, Wyoming, Eighth Judicial District. The Application requests that the Court enter a Decree establishing that the decedent’s right, title, and interest in the following described real property be distributed to Miller Energy Group, LLC.

Real Property:    Oil, gas and other minerals in, on or under the following described                 property     (Mineral Interest)

Township 36 North, Range 73 West of the 6th P.M., Converse County, WY

Section 3: Lot 1 (39.96), Lot 2(40.09), S½NE¼

    Interest:12.5%   Gross Acres: 160.05   Net Acres:  20.006

    IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED, that if there are no objections filed by the 10th day of January, 2020, all right, title, and interest of the decedent, Suan S. Reed a/k/a Suan M. Reed in and to the described property will be distributed to Miller Energy Group, LLC, as requested in the Application.

    DATED this 6th day of December, 2019.

    

Deborah Kornegay

Clerk of the District Court

Publish: December 11 & 18, 2019        3671

