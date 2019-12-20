Public Notice...
PUBLIC NOTICE
Pursuant to the Wyoming Administrative Procedure Act and the Wyoming Public Service Commission’s (Commission) Rules, notice is hereby given of the Application of Rocky Mountain Power (RMP or the Company) for approval of its 2020 inter-jurisdictional cost allocation agreement (2020 Protocol).
RMP is a division of PacifiCorp, an Oregon corporation, which provides electric service to retail customers through its RMP division in the states of Wyoming, Utah and Idaho through its Pacific Power division in the states of Oregon, California and Washington. RMP is a public utility as defined in Wyo. Stat. § 37-1-101(a)(vi)(C), subject to the Commission’s jurisdiction pursuant to Wyo. Stat. § 37-2-112.
On December 3, 2019, RMP submitted an Application, together with supporting testimony and exhibits, requesting approval of its 2020 Protocol. RMP states that PacifiCorp owns substantial generation and transmission facilities. Augmented with wholesale power purchases and long-term transmission contracts, these facilities operate as a single system on an integrated basis to provide service to customers in a cost-effective manner. PacifiCorp recovers the costs of owning and operating its generation and transmission system in retail prices established from time to time in state regulatory proceedings.
Since all of RMP’s generation and transmission resources and other common or general functions are considered to be used to service RMP’s customers in all of its state jurisdictions, it is necessary to determine what portion of these costs should be allocated to customers in the state for which prices are being established. RMP states if different state commissions make different decision regarding what resources should be included in PacifiCorp’s rates, or if different state commissions adopt different policies for allocating the costs of resources among states, RMP may not be afforded an opportunity to recover its full cost of providing electric service.
After approximately three years of discussions and negotiations, the interested parties reached an agreement that led to the 2020 Protocol agreement being present in this docket. The 2020 Protocol will allocate costs among RMP’s multi-state service territory and ensure that the Company operates its generation and transmission system on an integrated basis to achieve a least-cost, least-risk resource portfolio, while allowing each state to pursue, independently, its ratemaking policies.
This is not a complete description of the Application. Interested persons may inspect the Application at RMP’s business office throughout Wyoming and at the Commission’s offices in Cheyenne, Wyoming, during regular business hours.
Anyone desiring to file a public comment, statement, intervention petition, protest or request for a public hearing in this matter must do file with the Commission in writing on or before December 27, 2019. Any intervention request filed with the Commission shall set forth the grounds of the proposed intervention or request for hearing as well as the position and the interest of the petitioner in this proceeding. The Commission will hold an Open Meeting on January 7, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. to discuss procedural matters relating to this docket.
If you wish to intervene in this matter or request a public hearing which you will attend and you require reasonable accommodation for a disability, call the Commission at (307) 777-7427 or write to the Commission, 2515 Warren Avenue, Suite 300, Cheyenne, Wyoming 82002. Communications-impaired persons may contact the Commission through Wyoming Relay at 711. Please mention Docket No. 20000-572-EA-19 (Record No. 15400) in your communications.
