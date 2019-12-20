Unapproved Minutes...
Unapproved Minutes
Board of Commissioners of Converse County
The regular meeting was called to order at 8:00 a.m. on December 3, 2019. Present were Chairman Robert Short, Commissioners Mike Colling, Tony Lehner, Rick Grant and County Clerk Lucile Taylor. Commissioner Willox joined the meeting at 1:00 p.m.
Mr. Bill Russell, PRB Water Resources, discussed the company’s Phillips Creek Water Recycling Facility located on the Henry Ranch off Ross Road.
The Commission submitted a letter to WYDEQ on behalf of PRB Water Resources for their Water Recycling Facility.
The regular meeting recessed at 12:00 p.m. and reconvened at 1:00 p.m.
Mr. Calvin Twiford discussed County road projects. He also presented a proposal for his consultant services for the R&B Shop building project.
Mr. Willox moved to rescind the bore permit signed in January 2019 for Anadarko and reissue the bore permit to Anadarko E&P Offshore for a new location, Manning Road, 20” pipeline, pending payment of the fee and landowners’ permission on the County’s form, Mr. Grant seconded, motion carried unanimously.
Mr. Colling moved to approve the following Bore Permits: #1, Saddle Butte Powder Flats, Jenne Trail, 10” steel pipeline and #2, Ross Road, 10” steel pipeline, Mr. Grant seconded, motion carried unanimously.
Mr. Rob Robertson, USFS District Ranger, updated the Commission on Forest Service activities.
The regular meeting recessed at 5:08 p.m. and reconvened at 8:30 a.m. on December 4, 2019.
Mr. Mark Nelson and Mr. Mark Ayen, WYDOT, discussed the Brownfield Road and Robin Lane reconstruction project through the Douglas Area Federal Urban System scheduled for the spring 2020. Also discussed was the Highland Loop access off Hwy 59 scheduled for next summer.
Mr. Willox moved to approve the Cooperative Agreement between WYDOT and Converse County, Project NHPP N431038, HWY 59 and Highland Loop, ending when services are completed, no cost to the County, Mr. Grant seconded, motion carried unanimously.
Mr. David Rau and Mr. Jim Goddard, Expedition Water Resources, discussed their Brine Water Evaporation Ponds off Ross Road.
The Commission submitted a letter to WYDEQ on behalf of Expedition Roper COWDF for Brine Water Evaporation Ponds.
The minutes of the regular meeting on November 19, 2019 were approved and ordered filed.
Mr. Colling moved to approve accounts payable: 2141018.7520: 307 Signs and More; 2050 358 Tech; 1760 A Diamond Trucking; 8036.00 Adv Geotech Solutions; 498.75 Agility Recovery; 285 Alcohol & Drug Testing; 796.36 ALSCO; 165 Armstrong, Lucinda; 165 Arnold, Terri; 286.98 Arrow Electric; 4908.97 Atlas Office; 446.32 Atlas Premier; 1195.83 B&B Leasing; 1760 B A Trucking; 114861.06 B&M Sand; 164.20 Bison Pump; 7329.98 BHE; 171.96 Blackburn, Sheri; 179.50 Blakeley, Shari; 121.53 Bloedorn Lumber-Douglas; 233113.67 BCBS of WY; 63600 Bob Ruwart Motors; 150 The Body Shop; 3575 Bonanza Earth Relocators; 4166.63 Boys & Girls Club Douglas; 4166.67 Boys & Girls Clubs Central WY; 168 Bryan C Cropper DMD PC; 2187 ByteSpeed; 160 Camp Guernsey Billeting; 392.99 Casper Star Tribune; 4664.84 CDW Govt; 2434.37 CenturyLink; 583.31 Children’s Advocacy; 165 Christensen, Hunter; 165 Cielinski, Melanie; 2907.07 City of Douglas; 150 City Shoe; 1194.65 CMI-TECO; 46 Coca Cola; 116 Colling, Mike; 24700 Concrete Stabilization; 15000 CC Aging Services; 46.76 CC Auto Repair; 35200 CC Firewise; 634.17 CCSD #1; 35.83 CC Weed & Pest; 4999.98 Converse Hope Center; 72.75 Cowboy Chemical; 91.25 Cytocheck Lab; 80 Davis, Robert; 183.62 Dearborn Life Ins; 1800 Dilts, Jerry; 2074 Douglas Budget; 200 Douglas Day Spa; 25.43 Douglas Grocery; 1272.33 Douglas Hardware Hank; 60 DTC; 3994.64 DRU Consulting; 20 EWC; 2908 Emergency Survival Responses; 300 Emery Septic; 195 The Eye Institute WY; 801.57 Fastenal Co; 179.50 Fenster, Nancy; 248957.50 FSA; 41.10 Fleet Fueling; 340.59 Floyd’s Truck; 147.67 Fowler, Leslie; 375.99 Freestone Midstream; 626 Glaxosmithkline; 165 Glenn, Connie; 22500 Glenrock Golf Club; 24.47 Glenrock Hardware Hank; 165 Goodwin, Vickie; 2712.50 Gorman Funeral Homes; 774.88 Grainger; 58 Grant, Richard; 460.80 Grant, Richard C JR; 165 Gray, Diane; 3843.75 Greenwood Mapping; 1098.49 GSG Architecture; 165 Gustafson, Rena; 887.98 H & H Electric; 13475 H & J Trucking; 165 Hendryx, Dawnella; 165 Hilbird, Leslie; 135 Hilltop National Bank; 100 Hollon, Blake; 22678.29 Homax; 58 Hubbard, Kyra; 70.73 Hughes; 1119.40 Hutchinson, Hal; 313.20 Huxtable, Dixie; 206.91 ICS Jail Supplies; 61 Institutional Eye Care; 889.09 Interwest Safety Supply; 165 Jacobson, Cheryl; 1605 James A Wilkerson IV MD PC; 2403 Jerry’s Welding; 6710 JM Trucking; 116 Jones, Mandy; 138.59 Jones, Richard; 11671.99 JRL Supply; 10175 KCK; 342.62 Kimball Midwest; 51874.96 Knife River; 1075.92 Kone; 165 Kuhn, Christina; 165 Langston, Margaret; 80.22 Laramie Peak Motors; 451.64 Laramie Range Water Treatment; 165 Layher, Carolyn; 234.32 Lehner, Tony; 315.26 Lexisnexis Matthew Bender; 25 Lovitt, Sharon; 441.09 MailFinance; 1449 Marlin Business Bank; 1065.99 The Master’s Touch; 165 Maue, Katherine; 77.04 McKesson Medical; 4332.29 Medicine Bow Tech; 183095.37 MHCC; 7110 MHL Systems; 50 Michele’s Massage Therapy; 894 Millennial Vision; 15.02 Miller, Crimson; 165 Mittleider, Stacey; 165 Moore, Joanne; 109.04 Morvee, Janeen; 1574.70 Motion and Flow Control Products; 230.04 Motion Industries; 317.13 Motor Power Casper; 294865.66 Motorola; 1198.06 MSL; 28.13 Mullinnix, Sherri; 146.50 Mutchler, Tricia; 1260.39 NAPA; 33.12 Nelson, Eilene; 165 Nida, Marilyn; 140 NMS Labs; 242.43 Norco; 606.67 North Bill Disposal; 796.41 O Reilly; 333 OffenderWatch; 35 Office Ally; 623.65 Office Depot; 334.25 OK Wrecking; 8085 Olsen DeWayne; 585 Panhandle Prep Sports Magazine; 216.06 Patterson, Lisa; 165 Pauli, Susan; 1283.07 Peak Fitness; 1394.42 Peterbilt of WY; 199813.50 Pictometry; 15000 PMCH; 10495 Power Equipment; 6270 Price Pumping; 22210 Pro River Tech; 131.45 ProForce Law Enf; 1800 Purchase Power; 250 Pure Raine; 298.50 PV Business Solutions; 273.02 R&S Northeast; 170.80 Redig, Rita; 165 Reed, Billie; 173.12 Ricker, Stacey; 741.18 Rockmount Research; 13923.88 RMP; 208.75 Rocky Mountain Wash; 555.70 Ron’s Supply; 14080 Saddleback Trucking; 257.13 Sam’s; 39 Sandy’s Sewing; 188.50 Schell, Joel; 90 Schubert, Arthur; 428.32 Secure Instant Payments; 176.02 Sharpe, Stacey; 933.72 Shatto’s; 66 Sheriff’s Office Petty Cash; 359.04 Short, Robert; 29 Shuler Kristy; 165 Sierz, Mary Ann; 208.08 Smith, Heidi; 5425.01 Snap-on Tools; 4166.67 SFL; 108.26 Stericycle; 450.77 Super Vacuum Mfg; 6325 Sybille Creek Services; 40 Terminix of WY; 6100 TY Pickett; 804.68 Top Office; 165 Torgerson, Aleta; 1575 TOV Consulting; 919.80 Town of Glenrock; 450.91 Tractor Supply; 2914.21 Twiford, Calvin; 165 Twiford, Kathleen; 34915.06 Tyler Tech; 1090.23 Verizon; 14116.96 Visa; 6470.01 Vision Service Plan; 1973.16 Visionary; 166.37 Vyve Broadband; 40260 WatchGuard Video; 165 Weber, Betty; 4062.50 Weidenhamer, Leslie; 5000 Western States & Tribal Nations; 2630.86 Willdan Energy; 1777.47 Willox Jim; 165 Willox, Tione; 1961.76 Winter Equipment; 1817.13 Wireless Adv Comm; 20637.01 WLC Engineering; 165 Wolfe, John; 508.46 Woody’s Tip Top; 300 World Data; 15080 WBI; 27 WY Brand Ind; 416.67 WC & FD; 5161.78 WYDOT; 36 WY Financial; 210 WY Health Fairs; 159679.16 WY Machinery; 165 WY Public Health Lab; 542.50 WY Reporting Services; 5071.56 WY Rigging; 150 WY Work Warehouse; 242.89 Xerox; 542.33 Xerox Financial; 3750 YDS; 2750 Z Lazy Y Trucking; 100 Zigg Zagg’s; monthly reports: Nov: Health, 18988, Clerk 55366.81, Clerk of DC 5306.75, Assessor 25022; Oct: Sheriff 2454.42; Health 6670; other monthly reports: Tourism, Enterprise, Jail; tax refunds: 2019-450 SM Energy 515.66; void warrant 15965 Circuit Ct of NC 742.69; Mr. Willox seconded, Commissioner Grant abstained, motion carried.
Mr. Grant moved to approve a change in a Tax Refund to Charger Resources in the amount of $25,622.98, Mr. Lehner seconded, motion carried unanimously.
Mr. Willox moved to approve the legal advertising rate with The Douglas Budget of $13.75 per column inch for CY 2020 and $14.00 per column inch for CY 2021, Mr. Lehner seconded, motion carried unanimously.
Mr. Colling moved to designate The Douglas Budget as the County’s Official Newspaper for CY 2020, Mr. Willox seconded, motion carried unanimously.
Mr. Willox moved to approve the distribution of Bankhead Jones revenue as recommended by the County Treasurer, Mr. Grant seconded, motion carried unanimously.
The regular meeting recessed at 12:10 p.m. and reconvened at 1:10 p.m.
Mr. Colling moved to provide $1 million in funding to the Boys and Girls Club of Douglas for their capital construction project on a reimbursement basis over two fiscal years beginning in FY 20 with the second fiscal year based on funding availability, Mr. Grant seconded, motion carried unanimously.
The regular meeting adjourned at 1:20 p.m. on December 4, 2019. /s/ Robert G. Short, Chairman Attest: Lucile K. Taylor, Converse County Clerk
