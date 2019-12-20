DEQ-A9501...
Department of Environmental Quality, Division of Air Quality
PUBLIC NOTICE:
In accordance with Chapter 6, Section 2(m) of the Wyoming Air Quality Standards and Regulations, notice is hereby given that the State of Wyoming, Department of Environmental Quality, Division of Air Quality, proposes to approve a request by Devon Energy Production Company, L.P. (CMP000241) to modify the Boner Bros 37-71 28 Pad 3 (F028143), with the addition of production and equipment associated with two new wells, the SDU Boner Bros Fed 27-343771-2XPH and 2128-333771-2XPH, with one smokeless air-assisted flare to control volatile organic compound and hazardous air pollutant emissions associated with the oil tanks and active produced water tanks, located in the NE1/4NE1/4 of Section 28, T37N, R71W, approximately eight (8) miles southwest of Bill, in Converse County, Wyoming.
For the duration of the public comment period, the permit application, the agency’s analysis, and the public notice are available for public inspection online at https://openair.wyo.gov, utilizing facility ID F028143 and permit number P0026847 under permits. This material may also be viewed online, at the above URL, utilizing a public computer at the Converse County Library, Douglas, Wyoming. Additionally, for the duration of the public comment period a copy of this public notice is available for public inspection at the Converse County Clerk’s Office, Douglas, Wyoming. In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, special assistance or alternate formats will be made available upon request for individuals with disabilities.
Written comments may be directed to Nancy Vehr, Administrator, Division of Air Quality, Department of Environmental Quality, 200 West 17th St., Cheyenne, Wyoming 82002 or by fax (307) 635-1784. Please reference A0009501 in your comment. Comments submitted by email will not be included in the administrative record. All comments received by 5:00 p.m., Friday, January 10, 2020 will be considered in the final determination on this application. A public hearing will be conducted only if in the opinion of the administrator sufficient interest is generated or if an aggrieved party so requests. Para español, visite deq.wyoming.gov.
Publish: December 11, 2019 3761
