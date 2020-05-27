Notice of
Primary Election...
Notice to Correct Primary Election Proclamation
This question will appear on the General Election Ballot November 3rd, 2020 versus the Primary Election Ballot, August 18, 2020.
Question---“Shall Converse County Senior Citizen Service District be authorized to continue with a maximum levy of two (2) mills to be imposed on the taxable property of the district?
Published in accordance with Title 22-2-109 Wyoming Statutes 1977 as amended. Dated and signed at Douglas, Wyoming this 18th day of May, 2020.
/s/ Karen Rimmer, Converse County Clerk
Publish: May 27, 2020 4101
