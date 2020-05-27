Probate No. 7082...
STATE OF WYOMING ) IN THE DISTRICT COURT
) ss:
COUNTY OF CONVERSE ) EIGHTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Probate No. 7082
IN THE MATTER OF )
THE ESTATE OF )
EDWARD C. YOURELL, ALSO )
KNOWN AS EDWARD )
CHARLES YOURELL, )
Deceased. )
____________________________________________________
NOTICE OF AMENDED APPLICATION FOR DECREE OF
SUMMARY DISTRIBUTION OF PROPERTY
____________________________________________________
To: All persons interested in the captioned estate.
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that on May 14, 2020, Rocking WW Minerals I, LLC made an Amended Application for Decree of Summary Distribution of Property (“Application”) to the Eighth Judicial District Court, Converse County, Wyoming, for a Decree of Summary Distribution of Property pertaining to the Estate of Edward C. Yourell, also known as Edward Charles Yourell, Deceased, and consisting of certain interests affecting lands located in Converse County, Wyoming. If no objection to the Application has been filed within thirty (30) days of the date of the first publication of this Notice, then the Court shall enter a decree establishing the right and title to the decedent’s property pursuant to Wyo. Stat. Ann. § 2-1-205.
Dated this 18th day of May, 2020.
/s/ Jeffrey S. Mason
Jeffrey S. Mason – Attorney No. 7-5010
ORAM & HOUGHTON, PLLC
205 Coffeen Ave.
Sheridan, WY 82801
(307) 683-1070
ATTORNEYS FOR APPLICANT
Publish: May 27 & June 3, 2020 4098
