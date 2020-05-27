Public Notice...

PUBLIC NOTICE

The Wyoming Public Service Commission (Commission) approved the Application of Rocky Mountain Power (RMP or the Company), for authority to establish a deferred regulatory account to record and preserve expenses and any benefits received related to the COVID-19 pandemic, effective on and after March 13, 2020.

RMP expects to incur extraordinary expenses related to the COVID-19 pandemic and is requesting permission to establish a regulatory asset to record and preserve those expenses. The Company states these expenses were unanticipated and are not currently included in its base rates. RMP further states it anticipates incurring extraordinary expenses including, increased operations expenses due to COVID-19 precautions, an increase in bad debt related to customers’ inability to pay utility bills, and other COVID-19 related expenses. The Company states the potential magnitude of the expenses related to the COVID-19 pandemic prompted RMP to seek authorization for deferred accounting now, even though it is not currently capable of fully anticipating the scope or scale of the impacts. RMP also states the risks related to its COVID-19 response are well outside ordinary business risks for the Company. RMP states that deferred accounting will enable it to track its COVID-19 related expenses.

RMP will provide quarterly status updates, commencing on July 1, 2020, and continuing until the Commission determines that it is no longer prudent to track extraordinary expenses related to the COVID-19 pandemic in the Company’s deferred regulatory account. The Commission’s approval is subject to notice, protest, intervention, change, further investigation, opportunity for hearing and further order of the Commission.

Interested persons may inspect the Application at RMP’s Wyoming business offices and at the Commission’s offices in Cheyenne. The Application is available for inspection by any interested person during regular business hours or online at: http://psc.wyo.gov/.

Anyone desiring to file a statement, intervention petition, protest or request for a public hearing in this matter must file in writing with the Commission on or before June 18, 2020. A proposed intervention or request for hearing must set forth the grounds under which it is made and the position and interest of the petitioner in this proceeding.

If you wish to intervene in this matter or request a public hearing that you will attend, or want to make a statement, a protest or public comment, and you require reasonable accommodation for a disability, please contact the Commission at (307) 777-7427, or write to the Commission at 2515 Warren Avenue, Suite 300, Cheyenne, Wyoming 82002, to make arrangements. Communications-impaired persons may also contact the Commission by accessing Wyoming Relay at 711. Please mention Docket No. 20000-581-EA-20 (Record No. 15488) in your communications.

Dated: May 18, 2020.

