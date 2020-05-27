Civil Action No. 18171...

State of Wyoming ) IN the District Court

)ss.

County of Converse) 8th Judicial District

IN THE MATTER OF THE ) Civil Action No. 18171

CHANGE OF NAME OF )

)

More from this section Converse County Business Closures and Updates

Kalie Elizabeth Oseland )

Notice of Publication

You are hereby notified that a Petition For Change of Name, Civil Action No. 18171, has been filed on behalf of Kalie Elizabeth Oseland in the Wyoming District Court for the 8th Judicial District, whose address is Clerk of District Court, 107 N. 5th St., Suite 228, Douglas, WY 82633, the object and prayer of which is to change the name of the above-named person from Kalie Elizabeth Oseland to Kalaya Elizabeth Burley.

Any objection must be filed with the District Court within 30 days following the last date of publication of this notice, or an Order Granting Name Change may be granted without further notice.

DATED this 7th day of May, 2020

Publish: May 20, 27, June 3 & 10, 2020 4070