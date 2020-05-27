C.C.Steering
PUBLIC NOTICE
CONVERSE COUNTY NATURAL RESOURCE PLAN
STEERING COMMITTEE POSITIONS
The Board of Converse County Commissioners is accepting applications for a steering committee to develop and revise the Converse County Natural Resource Management Plan. Members of this volunteer committee should anticipate a two-year commitment and would serve through the completion of the document. Please mail or submit an aspplication to the County Clerk, 107 N. 5th Street, Suite 114, Douglas, WY 82633, or email to karen.rimmer@conversecountywy.gov by Friday, June 12, 2020. Interested persons may obtain an application by visiting http://www.conversecounty.org/nrp , or by requesting an application from the County Clerk’s office. For more information, visit the link above, or contact the County Clerk via email or by calling 307-358-2244.
/s/ Karen Rimmer, County Clerk
Publish: May 20 & 27, 2020 4071
