C.C. Public Hearing...

CONVERSE COUNTY, WYOMING

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on June 2, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. the Board of County Commissioners of Converse County, Wyoming (the “County”) will hold a public hearing at its principal office located at 107 No. 5th St., Douglas, Wyoming, regarding a proposal by the County that pursuant to the provisions of the Industrial Development Projects Act, Title 15, Chapter 1, Article 7, Wyoming Statutes (the “Act”), the County will issue its tax-exempt industrial development revenue bonds (the “Bonds”) in an aggregate principal amount not to exceed $10,000,000. Proceeds of the Bonds will be used to provide financing for the Slate Refining, LLC Project, a crude oil topping unit located at 20 Miles North, Highway 59, Douglas, Wyoming 82633.

The Bonds will be special limited obligations of the County and are secured by and payable solely from revenues and other amounts pledged pursuant to the proceedings authorizing their issuance. The Bonds and the interest thereon will not constitute an indebtedness or a pledge of the faith or credit of the County, the State of Wyoming or any political subdivision of the State of Wyoming.

This public hearing is required by the Tax Reform Act of 1986. Comments at the public hearing are invited. Written comments may be submitted to the County at 107 No. 5th St., Suite 114, Douglas, Wyoming 82633-2448. Written comments should be mailed in sufficient time to be received before the June28, 2020, public hearing. Additional information can be obtained from the County at its office shown above or by calling (307) 358-2244. Subsequent to the public hearing, the Board of County Commissioners of Converse County will consider approving the issuance of the Bonds.

/s/ Karen Rimmer, County Clerk

Publish: May 20 & 27, 2020 4072