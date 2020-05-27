Probate No. 7089...

STATE OF WYOMING ) IN THE DISTRICT COURT

) SS.

COUNTY OF CONVERSE ) EIGHTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF ) Probate #7089

)

EDMOND EARL WALTER, )

)

Deceased. )

NOTICE OF PROCEEDINGS TO DETERMINE HEIRSHIP

TO: All creditors, heirs, devises, and other persons interested in the Estate of EDMOND EARL WALTER, Deceased (“Decedent”).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that a Petition to Determine Heirship has been filed in the above-referenced District Court by Petitioner; that the Decedent died on October 3, 1995, and was at the time of his death a resident of Anchorage, Alaska. The Petition requests that the Court make a determination as to heirship of what is believed to be a one-fifth (1/5th) interest in the following described mineral interest located in Converse County, Wyoming, to wit:

Township 32 North, Range 69 West, 6th P.M.

Section 9: S½

containing 320.00 acres, more or less

IT IS HEREBY ORDERED that a hearing on this matter is scheduled for the of June 10, 2020 at 8:00 a.m./p.m. in the District Courtroom, located in the Converse County Courthouse, 107 N. 5th Street, #228, Douglas, Wyoming 82633, at which time the Court will sign an Order determining the heirship of Decedent.

DATED this 16th day of April, 2020.

BY THE COURT:

By:/s/Pamela B. McCullough

District Court Judge

