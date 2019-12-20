Probate No. 7043...
STATE OF WYOMING ) IN THE DISTRICT COURT
) SS.
COUNTY OF CONVERSE ) EIGHTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Probate No. 7043
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF )
ESDRAS K. HARTLEY AKA )
ESDRAS HARTLEY )
Deceased. )
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN SAID ESTATE:
You are hereby notified that on the 27th day of November, 2019 an Application for a Decree of Summary Distribution of Property was filed in the above-named court by the distributee of the decedent. That there will be no administration of said estate and petitioner seeks to enter a decree of summary distribution of property. If no objection to the Application has been filed within thirty (30) days of the first date of publication, said decree shall be presented to the Court on January 15, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard.
DATED this 4th day of December, 2019.
WILLARD HARTLEY, Petitioner
By:__________________________________
HARRY B. DURHAM, III, Wyo Bar No. 5-1278
E. JEANNÉE NUNN, Wyo Bar No. 7-4816
Brown, Drew, Massey & Durham, LLP
159 North Wolcott, Suite 200
Casper, Wyoming 82601
(307) 234-1000
His Attorneys
Publish: December 11 and 18, 2019 3666
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.