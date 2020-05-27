Glendo Grazing Land...
Glendo Grazing Land for Rent.
Bureau of Reclamation has one grazing unit along Glendo Reservoir up for bid. Unit 8 is for 82 AUMs on the east side of the reservoir. This will be a 5-year permit expected to begin July 2020. For bid packages and additional information, call Joseph Felgenhauer at 307-261-5697, M-F from 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. prior to June 12, 2020.
Publish: May 27 & June, 2020 4107
