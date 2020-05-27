Advertisment for Bids...

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed Bids for the Convese County School District #1 – Douglas High School Track & Irrigation Renovation will be received at CCSD #1 Offices at 615 Hamilton St., until 2:00 P.M. MST on June 11th, 2020, and then will be publicly opened and read aloud. Any Bids received after the specified date and time will not be accepted or considered.

The Project generally consists of replacing an aging irrigation system, concrete pathways and flatwork, and fence installation. A pre-bid conference will be held at Douglas High School Football Stadium on June 4th, 2020 at 2:00 P.M.. Prospective bidders are encouraged to attend.

Complete digital project bidding documents are available at the Civil Engineering Professionals, Inc. website at http://www.cepi-casper.com and clicking the Project Bid Information. You may download the digital plan documents for $30 (non-refundable) by inputting Quest project #7110662 on the website’s Project Search page; you can also visit www.questcdn.com to search for project information.

Each Bid must be submitted on the Bid Form, accompanied by Bid security, as prescribed in the Instructions to Bidders, payable to the Converse County School District #1 (OWNER) in an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the amount Bid. The Successful Bidder will be required to furnish the necessary additional Bond(s) for the faithful performance of the Work, as prescribed in the Bidding Documents.

To perform public work, the Successful Bidder and Subcontractors, prior to contract award, shall hold or obtain such licenses as required by State Statutes, federal and local laws, and regulations. OWNER reserves the right to reject any or all Bids.

/s/ Mitch Johnson, Maintenance Director

Publish: May 27 & June 3, 2020 4106