Civil Action No. 18163...

STATE OF WYOMING ) IN THE DISTRICT COURT

)ss.

COUNTY OF CONVERSE ) 8TH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

IN THE MATTER OF THE ) Civil Action No. 18163

CHANGE OF NAME OF )

)

KAYLEE ANN MORGAN )

Petitioner )

More from this section Converse County Business Closures and Updates

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

You are hereby notified that a Petition For Change of Name, Civil Action No. 18163 has been filed on behalf of Kaylee Ann Morgan in the Wyoming District Court for the 8th Judicial District, whose address is 107 N. 5th St., Ste 228, Douglas, Wyoming, the object and prayer of which is to change the name of the above-named person from Kaylee Ann Morgan to Kaylee Ann Gray.

Any objection must be filed with the District Court within 30 days following the last date of publication of this notice, or an Order Granting Name Change may be granted without further notice.

DATED this 8 day of April, 2020

BY CLERK OF COURT

/s/ Barbara Harris

Deputy

Publish: April 22, 29, May 6 & 13, 2020 4009